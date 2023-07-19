Travelier Achieves 150% Growth Between H1 2022 and H1 2023

The groups' expansion will be key to redefining the ground transportation sector

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelier (formerly Bookaway Group), a travel-tech company digitizing land and sea transportation around the world, today announced an overall growth of 150% between H1 2022 and H1 2023. Attributing the success to global cross brand inventory-sharing initiatives through the Travelier Connect Hub, and additional strategic investments in product, marketing and advancing customer support. Travelier is making headway in its commitment to bridging the gap between local suppliers and travelers worldwide.

In addition to company growth between H1 2022 and H1 2023, the group added 89,264 routes and over 1,500 new digitally connected suppliers to their platform over the same time period, ensuring travelers will reach more destinations with the transportation modality of their choice.

Travelier's dedication to solidifying its market presence is clear, as is their resurgence following the Covid pandemic, with particularly strong growth in the Asian market, as well as Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, highlighting Traveliers' global expansion across varying markets.

"Our vision is clear, and our sales numbers reaffirm our goals – we are poised to redefine the travel experience and shape the industry landscape for the future," said Noam Toister, CEO and Co-Founder of Travelier. " The success of the Travelier Connect Hub has been instrumental in achieving this rapid growth. We remain dedicated to investing in next-gen passenger transportation technology and fulfilling journeys for travelers around the world."

The Connect Hub, an integral part of Travelier's ecosystem, facilitating seamless cooperation and resource sharing among the groups' subsidiaries and thousands of vendors globally played a key part in the sales growth in H1. The synergy afforded by this hub has not only bolstered Travelier's sales figures but improved the performance of each brand within the company by leveraging geographical advantages, expansion to new locations and globalization of its inventory. With this in mind, the group forecasts 30% of next year's growth will be attributed to the Connect Hub as it continues to develop and evolve. On the tail of a recent round of notable hires, and with a strong start to 2023, Travelier is on track to double its sales revenue by the end of the year and cement its place as a market leader setting new industry benchmarks for efficiency and customer satisfaction.

About Travelier

Travelier, formerly known as Bookaway Group, is a travel-tech company, revolutionizing land and sea transportation for travelers. Travelier's network of digital platforms allow customers to instantly buy intercity tickets to ferries, buses and trains in local markets which can be usually complex, enabling stress-free travel across the globe. Since its founding in 2017, Travelier has worked to bridge the gap between international travelers and local transportation suppliers – empowering suppliers to grow their businesses, all while easing travel anxiety for the consumer. Travelier's mission to facilitate unforgettable journeys is not only at the root of their proprietary platform but stretches across their wide range of subsidiaries – Bookaway, Getbybus servicing the Balkans, 12Go in Southeast Asia, SeatOS for the Asia Pacific market, and Plataforma10 and Sisorg servicing Latin America. For more information, visit Travelier.com

