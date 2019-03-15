Travel Seoul with the Discover Seoul Pass BTS Edition

-- Seoul Tourism Organization releases limited Discover Seoul Pass BTS Edition

-- 24 hour pass (KRW 39,900, 1 design)

-- Free admission to 35 attractions, discounts to 29 attractions

SEOUL, South Korea, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As an honorary ambassador of Seoul, global boyband BTS will be featured on the Discover Seoul Pass. The pass is made by Seoul City and Seoul Tourism Organization. Pre-orders for the limited edition start March 15th.

The Discover Seoul Pass has become a must-have for tourists by offering exclusive benefits to the most popular attractions in Seoul. With a variety of landmarks covered, you can select your favorite attractions and plan your unique trip.