Travel Safety Kits Market to Reach $5.7 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 4.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in fish production to meet food supply, surge in demand for nutritious diet, and technological advancements in the field of fish harvesting/aquaculture drive the growth of the global haddock market.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Travel Safety Kits Market by Type (First Aid Kit, Covid-19 Protection Kit, Others), by Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Pharmacies, Hypermarket And Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Online, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030". According to the report, the global travel safety kits industry generated $4.1 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $5.7 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in travel activities around the globe and surge in importance of travel safety kits drive the growth of the global travel safety kits market.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had positive impact on the growth of the global travel safety kits market, owing to increase in demand for travel safety kits.

This trend is going to continue till the pandemic is completely over.

Request Sample Report @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16263

The Covid-19 Protection Kit segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the Covid-19 Protection Kit segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global travel safety kits market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is owing to rise in demand for COVID-19 protection kits among healthcare workers such as first responders, medical practitioners, and nurses. Moreover, the First Aid Kit segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2030. Increase in travel and tourism, rise in cases of road and residential accidents including fire accidents, and increase in importance of carrying safety kits are expected to propel growth of the travel safety kits market during the forecast period.

The hospitals segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the global travel safety kits market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is because Distribution of travel safety kits is a kind of direct distribution, where one business makes a commercial transaction with another. However, the online segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 15.3% from 2021 to 2030. Easy accessibility offered by online platforms boosts their adoption in the market, thus becoming a popular medium for purchase of face mask.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global travel safety kits market. Rise in population and improved lifestyle are the key factors that drive growth of the travel safety kits market. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, owing to increase in consumer awareness regarding airborne health infections such as COVID-19, influenza, chickenpox, mumps, measles, tuberculosis.

For Purchase Enquiry @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16259

Leading Market Players

Adventure Ready Brands

Certified Safety Manufacturing Inc

Cintas Corporation

Acme United Corporation

DC Safety Sales Co Inc

Green Guard First Aid and Safety

Levitt Safety Limited

Lifeline First Aid LLC

MedTree

Steroplast Healthcare Limited

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research