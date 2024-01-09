Travel and Expense Management Software Market to Reach $15.7 Billion by 2032 at 18.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in adoption of mobile devices, decline in operational costs, and rise in need for hassle-free claim of expenses are significant factors driving the growth of the travel and expense management software market.

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Travel and Expense Management Software Market by Deployment Mode (On-premise and Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), Industry Vertical (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing, Public Sector, Healthcare, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032."

According to the report, the global travel and expense management software industry generated $3 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $15.7 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 18.3% from 2022 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the global travel and expense management software market is driven by increase in adoption of mobile devices, decline in operational expenses, and rise in need for hassle-free claim of expenses. However, lack of skilled workforce factor hampers the market growth. Contrarily, expansion of the of travel technology companies is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

Download Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3905

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $3 Billion Market Size in 2032 $15.7 Billion CAGR 18.3 % No. of Pages in Report 413 Segments Covered Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region Drivers Surge in adoption of mobile devices Decline in operational costs Rise in need for hassle-free claim of expenses Opportunity Lack of skilled workforce Restraint Expansion of travel technology companies.

Buy this Complete Report (414 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/travel-and-expense-management-software-market/purchase-options

The on-premise segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global travel and expense management software market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to large number of on-premise travel and expense management software providers available in the market. However, the cloud segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 20.4% from 2022 to 2032. This is attributed to increase in demand for cloud-based travel and expense management software and gradual expansion of cloud-based software development companies

The large enterprises segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Depending on organization size, the large enterprises segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for two-thirds of share in the global travel and expense management software market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to large travel operations carried out by large enterprises. However, the small & medium enterprises segment is projected to garner the highest CAGR of 20.0% from 2022 to 2032. This is attributed to increase in need to avoid unnecessary expenses incurred by the small & medium enterprises during operations.

The IT & telecom segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By industry vertical, the IT & telecom segment held the largest share in 2022, thus contributing to nearly one-third of share in the travel and expense management software market. This is attributed to the large use of IT technology in developing the cloud and on-premise software. However, the public sector segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 26.4% from 2022 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing digitalization in the government associations, tourism sectors, judicial and legislative sectors, environmental sectors, welfare sectors, and public works sector.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Region wise, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global travel and expense management software market revenue. This can be attributed to surge in the adoption of cloud-based technology. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 22.9% from 2022 to 2032, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increase in the small, medium, and large technology businesses in the region.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3905

Leading Market Players: -

Apptricity Corp.

KDS Inc.(American Express GBT)

Interplx Inc. (Serko Limited)

Expensify Inc.

Coupa Software Inc.

8Common Limited

Oracle Corporation

SAP Concur (SAP SE)

TripActions Inc. (Navan Inc.)

AdviXchange Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global travel and expense management software market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, and agreements to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Trending Reports in ICT & Media Industry:

Cloud Computing Services Market Expected to Reach $2044.6 Billion by 2032

Virtual Event Platforms Market Expected to Reach $83.8 Billion by 2032

Demand Side Platform (DSP) System Market Expected to Reach $228.4 Billion by 2032

Cloud Data Security Market Expected to Reach $27.4 Billion by 2032

Artificial Neural Network Market Expected to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2032

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg