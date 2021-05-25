Transreport launches Passenger Assistance app, making it easier and quicker for disabled passengers to request assistance across the rail network

- New app provides disabled people with consistent, seamless process when requesting assistance with all train operators

- Developed in collaboration with disabled passengers and accessibility experts

LONDON, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Passenger Assistance, a new app which gives disabled passengers control and transparency when requesting assistance for their train journeys, is launching today across the National Rail network. Developed by Transreport, Passenger Assistance allows disabled people to quickly request assistance for their train journeys in one app for the first time, offering an easy option which doesn't require them to contact each train operator by phone or email prior to travel.

Transreport, a UK-based tech company which focuses on accessibility and inclusion, has built Passenger Assistance, in collaboration with The Rail Delivery Group (RDG) and wider rail industry, to specifically address the break points that disabled people experience when seeking assistance for their train journeys.

The company has sought input from disabled people and accessibility experts throughout the development phase, setting up an Accessibility Panel in 2017 to ensure the app would meet real-world needs and achieve its goal of delivering successful assisted rail journeys.

Jay Shen, Founder and Managing Director of Transreport, said: "We're inspired by The Social Model that says people are disabled by the world around them, not by their impairment or difference. We want to use tech to remove the barriers that make life harder for people with impairments. Passenger Assistance makes it much easier for disabled passengers to arrange assisted travel, giving them more control and independence."

Jacqueline Starr, Chief Executive of The Rail Delivery Group (RDG), said: "We want to make the railway more accessible to more people and this new app is a first step towards transforming the way disabled passengers request assistance, with greater control at their fingertips. To help all our passengers travel with confidence as restrictions ease, we're also providing effective ventilation on trains, continued cleaning and better information about busy services to help with social distancing."

Sarah Rennie, Commercial Disability and Access Consultant and a member of the Transreport Accessibility panel, said: "The app has been designed to improve the customer experience of disabled passengers and to solve an issue which has been going on for too long. Disabled and older people have faced an extremely challenging time during the pandemic and, as things open up, we must continue to develop systems more inclusively. Passenger Assistance will help to build trust and confidence in rail travel for those with access needs, for when they feel comfortable to resume their journeys."

Passenger Assistance by Transreport allows people with accessibility needs to request assistance before they make their journeys. Users can download the app onto their smartphone (iOS or Android) and set up a profile based on their own specific needs, providing the level of detail they feel most comfortable with. Once they have created a profile, users can enter their travel information (such as where they are traveling from and to, and the date and time of their train).

The request to book assistance is then sent directly to the train operator who can arrange assistance across the entire journey (even where journeys span multiple operators) and confirm the booking by email with a unique booking reference. Station and train staff have all the details they need to make the journey run smoothly.

Shen concluded: "We are a customer experience business first and foremost. Our ambition is to use innovative technology to improve social and economic outcomes and to make people's everyday lives easier, particularly the most vulnerable groups within our communities.

We're already exploring how we can take this solution and apply it to other modes of transport such as buses and coaches, and air travel."

The Passenger Assistance app is available to download on the App Store and Google Play. More information can be found at www.passengerassistance.com.

About Transreport

Transreport provides the latest technologies that allow transport operators to better understand the needs of their passengers. We believe that people influence change, every opinion matters and that passengers should have a voice. Our vision is to democratise transport. Through our smart apps, passenger's issues, concerns and requirements are instantly presented to train operators, quite simply, for a better journey.

Transreport is a UK-based technology company focused on accessibility and inclusion. Its investors include Blackfinch, Praeture Ventures and Decent Capital, and it has also received financial backing from the Department for Transport.

For more information, visit https://transreport.co.uk

