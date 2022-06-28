Transplant Drug Monitoring Assay Market is Predicted to Expand at a CAGR of 11.0% during the Forecast Period, Notes TMR Study

Tacrolimus, which was recently approved by the FDA as a transplantation medicine, is anticipated to boost the category in the years to come

The Asia Pacific region is a major region for transplant drug monitoring assay. The growing emphasis on organ donation is what is driving the market in Asia Pacific

ALBANY, N.Y., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The value of the global transplant drug monitoring assay market stood at US$ 198.0 Mn in 2021. The global market is anticipated to rise at CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. The global transplant drug monitoring assay market is also expected to attain valuation surpassing US$ 542 Mn by 2031. In order to keep blood and plasma concentrations of immunosuppressants within the acceptable therapeutic limits, healthcare providers must use therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) in transplant medicine. TDM controls concentrations to ensure that they are neither too high or too low, reducing the likelihood of toxicity or rejection, as appropriate. These factors are likely to drive market demand for transplant drug monitoring assay in the years to come.

In order to assist in patient monitoring, top firms in the healthcare sector provide a wide range of immunosuppressant drug monitoring (ISD) tests, including those for everolimus, cyclosporine, tacrolimus, and mycophenolic acid. In the coming years, firms in the transplant drug monitoring assay market is likely to benefit financially from rising healthcare spending, government reimbursement schemes, improved healthcare infrastructure, and rising global per capita income.

The global market for transplant drug monitoring assay is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecasted period. The need for organ transplants is growing, R&D spending is surging, and chronic liver and kidney disorders are becoming more common, all of which contribute to this market expansion. For companies in the global transplant drug monitoring assay market, the rising demand for home-based therapeutic drug monitoring and point-of-care therapeutic drug monitoring is projected to present profitable prospects.

Key Findings of Market Report

The global population is aging quickly, particularly in affluent nations like Japan , Germany , and the US. The need for organ transplants as well as replacements is being driven by an increase in the prevalence of chronic illnesses of the pancreas, kidney, heart, and liver, as well as blood disorders like aplastic anemia and leukemia. The market for transplant medication monitoring assays is anticipated to grow as a result.

, , and the US. The need for organ transplants as well as replacements is being driven by an increase in the prevalence of chronic illnesses of the pancreas, kidney, heart, and liver, as well as blood disorders like aplastic anemia and leukemia. The market for transplant medication monitoring assays is anticipated to grow as a result. As a result of government organizations' activities, more people are becoming organ donors worldwide. Through educational initiatives, financial support, and practical programs and policies, several governmental entities in developing and developed nations promote organ donation. The global transplant drug monitoring assay market expansion is also attributed to government encouragement for organ donation.

Depending on product type, the equipment segment accounted for a sizable portion of the global market in 2021. The category is one of the key market segments in transplant drug monitoring assay and is anticipated to expand quickly throughout the projection period. Mid-to-high volume laboratories can adapt their operations to increase productivity and cut costs with the help of immunoassay analyzers and clinical chemistry analyzers. This equipment offers laboratories all around the world dependability and effectiveness that has been field-tested, and it has great onboard parameters throughput.

Global Transplant Drug Monitoring Assay Market: Growth Drivers

In terms of technology, the chromatography-MS category is likely to expand rapidly in the years to come and is expected to have prominent market share for transplant drug monitoring assay. The category is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast timeframe. The segment's expansion can be attributed to the global increase in demand for organ transplants.

In 2021, North America held a significant percentage of the global transplant drug monitoring assay market and is likely to offer largest opportunity for transplant drug monitoring assay. The supremacy of North America can be attributed to surgical methods, advancements in medical science, organ transplant success rates, and immunosuppressive medications.

Global Transplant Drug Monitoring Assay Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

H.U. Group Holdings, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Abbott Laboratories

Global Transplant Drug Monitoring Assay Market: Segmentation

Product

Equipment

Consumables

Technology

Chromatography-MS

Immunoassays

Drug

Tacrolimus

Methotrexate

Cyclosporin

Others

End-Use

Hospital Laboratories

Commercial & Private Laboratories

Others

