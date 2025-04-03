Transnovo Unveils First Wave of Switch 2 Accessories & Celebrates with 20 Switch 2 Giveaway

SHENZHEN, China, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On the same day as the 2025 Nintendo Switch 2 announcement, Transnovo is thrilled to announce the release of its first wave of Switch 2 accessories, designed to enhance the gaming experience for the next generation of players. Seizing the momentum of the Nintendo Switch 2's debut, Transnovo is also celebrating by giving away 20 brand-new Switch 2 consoles to lucky fans, reinforcing its mission to bring immersive gaming to as many players as possible.

Expanding Innovation from VR to Console Gaming

image

Building on its success in the VR space, with best-selling Meta Quest accessories—including head straps, VR link cables, face pads, and Gorilla Tag controller —Transnovo now brings its expertise to the console gaming market. With a focus on premium quality, ergonomic design, and cutting-edge technology, the brand's first wave of Switch 2 accessories is designed to enhance gameplay, improve organization, and provide a seamless gaming experience.

Next-Level Gaming: Transnovo Switch 2 Accessories

Joy-Con Charging Dock - Charge up to four Joy-Cons simultaneously, with nine customizable ambient lighting effects to personalize any gaming setup.

Wall Mount for Nintendo Switch - Compatible with all Switch models, this space-saving mount holds four Joy-Cons and eight game cards, offering a sleek storage solution for organized gamers.

Switch Sports Bundle - 12-in-1 Nintendo Switch Sports Bundle designed for motion-based games like tennis, golf, and swordplay, bringing immersive, real-world action to Nintendo Switch Sports Games.

Steering Wheel for Nintendo Switch - Featuring premium materials and an ergonomic grip, this Mario Kart-inspired steering wheel enhances racing precision while matching the Switch 2's vibrant aesthetic.

Essential Accessories - Switch carrying case, screen protector for Nintendo Switch, protective case for Nintendo Switch, and game card case, ensuring Switch 2 players have everything they need for optimal gameplay.

While this initial release enhances the Switch 2 launch experience, Transnovo is already developing a second wave of accessories, including a wireless controller, a 60W fast charger, and Joy-Con pads, set to debut soon.

A Commitment to the Gaming Community

To become a global leader in the gaming accessory industry, fulfilling every player's need for technology, style, and functionality with one-stop solutions. Transnovo envisions a future where gaming seamlessly integrates with advanced technology, fostering a global community of players. The brand is actively incorporating AI-driven design into its accessories, bridging the gap between reality and virtual play.

To celebrate this exciting expansion into the console gaming market, Transnovo giving away 20 Nintendo Switch 2, ensuring that more players get to experience Nintendo's latest system alongside Transnovo innovative accessories. This initiative highlights the brand's commitment to supporting the gaming community, making high-quality gaming experiences accessible to more players.

Availability & How to Enter the Giveaway

Transnovo Switch 2 accessories will be available for pre-order starting on 2nd, April, with full availability expected in May. Gamers interested in winning a free Switch 2 console can participate in the giveaway by following Transnovo official social media channels and engaging in a series of interactive challenges designed to bring the gaming community together.

About Transnovo

The name "Transnovo" merges "Trans" (change & connection) with "Novo" (innovation & renewal), reflecting a commitment to redefining gaming experiences. More than just entertainment, Transnovo believes gaming is a universal language that connects people, and it continues to push the boundaries of technology, design, and community-driven experiences.

Discover the bold new Switch 2 accessories lineup and epic giveaways — jump into Transnovo now.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2656347/image.jpg