Transnetyx, One Codex Build Strategic Partnership to Provide a Complete Microbiome Analysis Service for Both Mice and Humans

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transnetyx, Inc. announced today its collaboration with One Codex on an end-to-end microbiome sequencing and analysis service. This offering will be driven by Transnetyx's wide-reaching global footprint in the model organism community and One Codex's deep expertise in the microbiome.

Together, Transnetyx and One Codex will provide comprehensive microbiome analysis from sample to results. The One Codex platform offers best-in-class analysis of microbial next generation sequencing (NGS) data, with the world's most accurate microbial genomics reference database. This partnership will provide the research community with an affordable, end-to-end solution that yields reliable, accurate, and reproducible analysis of the human and mouse gut microbiome.

Founded in 2000, Transnetyx launched the world's first fully automated genotyping system for detecting transgenic, targeted, SNP and CRISPR-mediated mutations in animal research models. Since the first test in 2004, Transnetyx has processed more than 25 million samples worldwide in 24 or 72 hours with 99.97% accuracy. Aligning with their mission to serve research and save time, Transnetyx has introduced a variety of service offerings, including Colony Management software, Genetic Monitoring, Transnetyx Tissue, and now, Microbiome Analysis.

"We're excited about our partnership with One Codex," said Bob Bean, president and CEO of Transnetyx. "Transnetyx prides itself on partnering with researchers to provide fast, accurate and affordable testing solutions for impactful research. Together, our partnership will provide gold-standard bioinformatics and intuitive data analysis to save time and quickly visualize results. This will revolutionize both the animal and human testing community."

One Codex is the leading bioinformatics platform for microbial genomics, supporting taxonomic and functional analysis of NGS data. Founded in 2014, the One Codex platform supports thousands of users across leading academic institutions, biotechnology companies, and public sector organizations. One Codex's cloud-based solution combines advanced algorithms and its curated database to provide the most accurate analysis available for complex metagenomic samples.

"Partnering with Transnetyx was the right move," said Nick Greenfield, CEO of One Codex. "Transnetyx and One Codex share a commitment to putting the needs of researchers first. Through this partnership, Transnetyx and One Codex can offer researchers fully automated DNA extraction, library preparation, and sequencing with faster turnaround times and a lower price than ever before. Sequencing results will be uploaded and analyzed automatically on One Codex for a seamless experience."

One Codex and Transnetyx customers will be provided with a sample kit that allows for sample preservation, storage, and shipping at ambient temperature. Turnaround to results is approximately 4 weeks from sample receipt. All customers can visualize their data via One Codex's cloud-based platform, which provides best-in-class taxonomic analysis and species/strain-level resolution. Transnetyx customers can also visualize data on the mouse microbiome through Transnetyx BiotaBase from within their QuickOrder account. This partnership provides researchers with the benefits of One Codex's deep expertise in the bioinformatic analysis of microbiome sequence data with Transnetyx's decades of experience in high throughput, high-quality, automated DNA extraction and sample handling.

About Transnetyx. Memphis-based Transnetyx is a research support company dedicated to serving research and saving time by providing automated, accurate solutions for testing critical to the research community. Transnetyx's mission is to provide faster, more accurate and more affordable methods to help support responsible, reproducible research. Transnetyx has the technology and processes in place to provide faster, easier and more accurate results to biomedical researchers worldwide. By optimizing resources, Transnetyx has paved the way for research to advance with actionable, reproducible results.

About One Codex. One Codex is a leading data platform for microbial genomics, supporting taxonomic and functional analysis of next-generation sequencing (NGS) data. Use cases include viral metagenomics, infectious disease diagnostics, microbiome profiling, and comparative genomics applications. Founded in 2014, the One Codex platform counts thousands of users across leading academic institutions, biotechnology companies, and public sector organizations. One Codex's cloud-based solution is the only microbial genomics platform that provides HIPAA-level security, as well as other strong compliance and audit guarantees. One Codex's products are for Research Use Only.

