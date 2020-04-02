Transmission Control System Market to Reach $58.61 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 6.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Surge in demand for automatic transmission in vehicles and growth in trend of autonomous vehicles propel the growth of the global transmission control system market

PORTLAND, Oregon, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Transmission Control System Market by Installation (Integrated and Stand-alone) and Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, and Electric vehicle): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global transmission control system industry garnered $36.30 billion in 2018, and is expected to generate $58.61 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in demand for automatic transmission in vehicles and rise in trend of autonomous vehicles drive the growth of the global transmission control system market. However, high cost of transmission control system restrains the market growth. On the other hand, production of active shift control transmission is expected to create new opportunities in the market.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6348

The integrated segment to continue its lead position during the forecast period

Based on installation, the integrated segment held more than half of the total share of the global transmission control system market in 2018, and is expected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to electronic set and electrical components such as transmission control unit, sensors, solenoids, and hydraulic valve body are integrated into a single module which makes it the largest segment in installation. However, the stand-alone segment would witness the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2026, as it is inexpensive and easy-to -use, and offers benefits such as reliability and high performance.

The passenger vehicle segment maintains its lead in terms of revenue by 2026

Based on vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment held the largest market share of the global transmission control system market in 2018, accounting for nearly two-third of the total share, and will maintain its leadership position in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. Rise in infrastructural development has fueled the adoption of passenger cars, and propelled the growth of the segment. However, the electric vehicle segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 14.9% from 2019 to 2026. Increase in demand for fuel efficient vehicle and government initiatives for adoption of electric vehicle makes this segment the fastest growing.

Asia-Pacific to grow at the fastest rate

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global transmission control system market in 2018, and is estimated to continue its dominant share during the forecast period. In addition, the region is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 7.6% from 2019 to 2026. Rising population, government policies for emission control and increase in demand for Automobiles, augmented the growth of the region.

For purchase inquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6348

Leading market players

EATON

Infineon Technologies AG

Robert Bosch GMBH

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Delphi Technologies

DENSO Corporation

Dana Limited

Allison Transmission Inc.

Borgwarner Inc.

Continental AG

Avenue | the Market Research Library Access

Avenue, a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. Avenue is a premium subscription-based model that serves as an informative solution on which the world-leading companies can rely on.

Avenue is a premium subscription-based model that serves as an informative solution on which the world-leading companies can rely on.

Sign up and start using your 14-day free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Similar Reports:

Autonomous Vehicle Market Expected to Reach $54.23 Billion, by 2026

Passenger Car Accessories Maintenance, After Sales Services (Aftermarket) Market worth $248.41 Bn by 2026

Electric Vehicle Market Forecasted to Value $561,299.8 Million by 2025

Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market to Reach $67.67 Bn by 2023, with Top Manufacturer

Pre-book Offer 12% Discount:

Automotive Repair and Service Market

Automotive Digital Cockpit Market

Advanced Gear Shifter System Market

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on: www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Allied Market Research Blog: blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research