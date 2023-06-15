Transforming Research With AI: Data Extraction With Kubro™ AIDE From Robotic Online Intelligence

Robotic Online Intelligence Ltd (ROI), the developer of research automation tools, announces the release of Kubro™ AIDE, a powerful AI module that streamlines data extraction from text and PDF files for data companies and research firms.

HONG KONG, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robotic Online Intelligence (ROI), a specialist provider of tools for the automation of research for data companies and research firms through its Enterprise SaaS Kubro™ Information Engine - announced the release of a new product module that integrates Large Language Models (LLMs) into the platform.

Kubro™ AIDE, or AI Data Extraction, helps extract specific data points from unstructured text, such as PDF or text documents into the database format, significantly reducing manual analysis time and seamlessly integrating with a workflow for human review.

"Integrating Large Language Models into Kubro(TM) Information Engine can take the automation of data collection and research to the whole new level, offering our clients significant time savings" - Robert Ciemniak, Founder-CEO, Robotic Online Intelligence (ROI)

The new features are integrated with the core engine for data collection and classification.

The integration also allows for the creation of "Robo-Analysts" or AI Agents on the platform. These agents are specifically programmed for research tasks involving unstructured text. Use cases include, but aren't limited to, daily news briefs about specific companies, synthesizing viewpoints from incoming research reports, or summarizing policy changes in niche sectors such as the China property or digital asset markets, including local language translation.

"We are very excited about what Large Language Models can do for the data businesses, with a particular focus on the practical processing of text, such as data extraction, summarization, or translation - where the LLMs can do a great job," says Robert Ciemniak, Founder-CEO of Robotic Online Intelligence.

Kubro™ has been deployed commercially with clients since 2018, with the main use cases in data operations of data companies and research firms in the US, Europe, and Asia, in domains ranging from real estate to data centers, to carbon and digital asset markets.

Discover more about how the Kubro™ Information Engine is transforming research automation at https://www.kubro.net and watch a 2-minute introduction video: https://vimeo.com/833219704/ee41e7237a

Media Contact: Roya Ai, roya.ai@roboticonline.ai, +852 8170 1421

SOURCE Robotic Online Intelligence Ltd