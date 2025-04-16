Transforming Lives with TAVI: A Milestone in Aortic Stenosis Treatment

MANILA, Philippines, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Philippine Heart Center has reached a significant milestone by successfully performing six Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) procedures in a single day. This groundbreaking technique offers a minimally invasive alternative to open-heart surgery for patients with severe aortic stenosis, transforming lives and improving outcomes. The procedures were led by an expert heart team, including Dr. Ronaldo Estacio, Dr. Jhoanna Marcelo, and Dr. Kent Tan, who adhered to global standards to ensure safe and effective results.

Understanding Aortic Stenosis

Aortic stenosis is a serious heart valve condition characterized by narrowing and stiffening of the aortic valve, restricting blood flow from the heart to the body. This forces the heart to work harder, potentially leading to complications like heart failure. Symptoms include chest pain, shortness of breath, fatigue, and fainting, though some patients may remain asymptomatic until the disease progresses.

The Promise of TAVI

TAVI is a revolutionary procedure that replaces the damaged valve without removing it. A catheter is inserted through an artery in the groin or chest to deliver a new valve that expands and begins functioning immediately.

Benefits of TAVI:

Minimally invasive: Avoids large incisions or sternotomy.

Faster recovery: Patients typically return home within days.

Improved quality of life: Symptoms improve rapidly post-procedure.

Commitment to Excellence

The team at the Philippine Heart Center followed rigorous international protocols for patient selection, procedural planning, and safety measures. Their adherence to global standards ensured optimal outcomes while minimizing risks such as paravalvular leaks or vascular complications. Advanced imaging techniques and newer-generation devices contributed to the success of these procedures.

Compassionate Care

Recognizing the financial barriers many patients face, the Philippine Heart Center extended support to those unable to afford this life-saving treatment. This initiative ensures that cutting-edge therapies like TAVI are accessible to all, regardless of economic status.

Raising Awareness

Aortic stenosis can be managed effectively with timely intervention. Innovations like TAVI provide safer alternatives for high-risk patients who may not be candidates for traditional surgery. By increasing awareness about symptoms and treatment options, early diagnosis can save lives.

The Philippine Heart Center's achievements set a benchmark for heart health in the region, combining medical innovation with compassionate care to transform lives.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2666205/TAVI_procedures.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2666206/Aortic_Stenosis.jpg