Transforming Healthcare with AI: Yidu Tech's Gong Rujing at Summer Davos

DALIAN, China, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "AI in healthcare is extremely challenging. For companies, it requires not only solving scientific problems but also understanding AI technology and respecting the complexity of the healthcare industry." At the 15th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as Summer Davos, Ms. Gong Rujing (Yingying), Chairwoman and Founder of Yidu Tech, was invited as a distinguished representative of the healthcare technology sector. She shared her unique insights into the future of AI in healthcare during the thematic dialogue on "Healthcare Analytics, Not Moving Fast Enough."

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Yidu Tech and Ms. Gong Rujing's decade-long dedication to the healthcare industry. From the inception of her entrepreneurial journey 10 years ago, she has been driven by the mission to leverage the power of technology to deliver precise healthcare to every individual.

Ms. Gong described the past decade as a journey filled with miracles and achievements. During this period, Yidu Tech has progressively established close collaborations with key stakeholders in the healthcare industry, including government agencies, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, insurance firms, experts, and clinicians. As of March 31, 2024, Yidu Tech's "AI Medical Brain" YiduCore has been authorized to process and analyze over 5 billion medical records, covering more than 2,500 hospitals.

In AI-powered clinical research, Yidu Tech has supported researchers and clinicians in producing over 240 high-level papers, accelerating the application of research outcomes. Additionally, Yidu Tech provides clinical trial services to globally renowned pharmaceutical companies, helping them optimize trial processes, reduce costs, and bring new drugs to market more swiftly, ultimately benefiting patients. In healthcare management, Yidu Tech's AI technology plays a crucial role by analyzing vast amounts of medical data to provide comprehensive decision support to healthcare administrators, helping them optimize resource allocation and improve service efficiency.

"We are now entering a new era of AI technology." The development of large language model technologies has opened up new possibilities across various industries. Yidu Tech has independently developed a large language model specific to the medical field and is advancing its application across the entire healthcare industry chain. The goal is to promote further progress and innovation through new AI technologies. However, Ms. Gong also emphasized that the healthcare industry is professional, complex, and sensitive, and the application of new technologies must address challenges such as data security, privacy protection, and ethics.

"Data security and privacy protection are fundamental to the development of AI technology and medical big data technology. We must ensure that all stakeholders are satisfied with compliance, security, accessibility, and privacy protection."

"AI technology still has a long way to go." She called on policymakers, healthcare institutions, and technology companies to work together to realize the immense potential of healthcare data. Ms. Gong highlighted that building trust is key, and enhancing data operability is essential to fully unleash the power of data. "It's not just about better data quality; it's about a better future for health."