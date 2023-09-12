Transform - The 28th Anniversary Celebration of "Transform" TIENS Group and the 2023 Global Carnival Summit Held
12 Sep, 2023, 12:03 BST
TIANJIN, China, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transform - The TIENS 28th Anniversary Celebration and 2023 Global Carnival Summit with the theme of 'Transform' were successfully held in September. More than 5000 offline distributors from around the world gathered here to participate in the grand event. During the conference, TIENS Group will conduct synchronous live streaming and relay to over 110 countries and regions around the world, achieving the sharing of globalization across borders, multiple languages, and diverse cultures. More than 20 million people participated online to jointly open the "Third Entrepreneurship and New Transformation" of TIENS Group!
Share this article