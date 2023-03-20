Transfection Technologies Market is expected to display a steady growth of 8% due to rising incidences of cancer| UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, the transfection technologies market was valued at more than USD 857 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% from 2022-2028. The analysis has been segmented into Product Type (Reagent, Instrument, and Others); Application (Therapeutic Delivery, Bio-Medical Research, Protein Production, and Others); Technology (Physical Transfection, Biochemical-Based Transfection, and Viral-Vector-Based Transfection); End-User (Research Centers and Academic Institutes, Hospitals and Clinics, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, and Others); and Region/Country.

The transfection technologies market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the transfection technologies market. The transfection technologies market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the transfection technologies market at the global and regional levels.

Market Overview

Transfection is a modern and powerful method used to insert foreign nucleic acids into eukaryotic cells. The ability to modify host cells' genetic content enables the broad application of this process in studying normal cellular processes, disease molecular mechanisms, and gene therapeutic effects. Biosimilar drug development is accelerated as several drug patents are anticipated to lapse in the coming years. A combination of cytological, genomic, and proteomic analysis is crucial to their development. As a result, the use of transfection equipment and reagents in proteomic and genomic research has grown. Furthermore, rising cases of cancer & high demand for the synthetic gene will increase the growth of the transfection technologies market. For instance, according to the data provided by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IRAC) in 2018, it is estimated that there will be more than 27.5 million new cancer cases by 2040. Also, the two main purposes of transfection are to produce recombinant proteins or to specifically enhance or inhibit gene expression in transfected cells. As such, transfection is a powerful analytical tool for the study of the function and regulation of genes or gene products, for the production of transgenic organisms, and as a method for gene therapy.

Some of the major players operating in the market include Lonza Group Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Roche, QIAGEN, Mirus Bio LLC, SignaGen Laboratories, Genlantis Inc., OZ Biosciences, and Promega Corporation.

COVID-19 Impact

The recent covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the world and has brought a state of shock to the global economy. The global pandemic has impacted the healthcare industry and has transformed the way healthcare is delivered. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the transfection technologies market the COVID-19 pandemic led to worldwide lockdowns and restrictions, leading to many diagnostic and treatment procedures had been canceled or postponed around the world.

The global transfection technologies market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

On the basis of application, the market is categorized into therapeutic delivery, bio-medical research, protein production, and others. Among these, the therapeutic delivery category is anticipated to register a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the rising demand for precise therapeutic procedures and intensifying research and development activities associated with novel drug and transfection technique discoveries.

Based on technology, the transfection technologies market has been classified into physical transfection, biochemical-based transfection, and viral-vector-based transfection. The viral-vector-based transfection category is to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the growing prominence of gene and cell therapy products and increasing funding activities are the key driving factors fueling the growth of the market.

Transfection Technologies Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , and Rest of North America )

( , , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Spain , Italy , France , and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

North America is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the presence of cutting-edge research labs and leading pharmaceutical companies that are continuously contributing to research and development. The full-fledged economies of the states in North America force them to spend an incalculable amount of money on developing modern treatments. Additionally, the rising obesity and breast cancer rates in the US are the major contributor to this sector's dominance in the transfection technologies market. For instance, in 2020, there were 2.3 million women diagnosed with breast cancer and 685 000 deaths globally. As of the end of 2020, there were 7.8 million women alive who were diagnosed with breast cancer in the past 5 years, making it the world's most prevalent cancer.

The major players targeting the market include

Lonza Group Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Roche

QIAGEN

Mirus Bio LLC

SignaGen Laboratories

Genlantis Inc.

OZ Biosciences

Promega Corporation

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the transfection technologies market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Transfection Technologies Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2028 Growth momentum Accelerate at a CAGR of over 8% Market size 2020 USD 857 million Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World Major contributing region North America to Dominate the Global Transfection Technologies Market Key countries covered United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan, India, and Australia Companies profiled Lonza Group Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Roche, QIAGEN, Mirus Bio LLC, SignaGen Laboratories, Genlantis Inc., OZ Biosciences, and Promega Corporation. Report Scope Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints; Revenue Estimation and Forecast; Segmentation Analysis; Impact of COVID-19; Demand and Supply Side Analysis; Competitive Landscape; Company Profiling Segments Covered By Product Type; By Application; By Technology; and By End-User; By Region/Country

About UnivDatos Market Insights

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI) is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. We believe in delivering insights through Market Intelligence Reports, Customized Business Research, and Primary Research. Our research studies are spread across topics across the world, we cover markets in over 100 countries using smart research techniques and agile methodologies. We offer in-depth studies, detailed analysis, and customized reports that help shape winning business strategies for our clients.

SOURCE UnivDatos Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.