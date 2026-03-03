Transcelestial unveils CENTAURI+ - World's First Bandwidth-On-Demand, Quantum-Safe, Telco-Grade Laser Terminal

SAN FRANCISCO, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Transcelestial today announces CENTAURI+, world's first bandwidth-on-demand wireless laser communications platform, designed to upgrade the commercially successful CENTAURI laser communications terminal into an intelligently manageable and quantum-secure product, suitable for the shifting AI-workloads in today's networks.

For more information: https://linktr.ee/transcelestial

CENTAURI+ is available globally today for pre-orders, with configurations and deployment support depending on use case and region. Shipments start March 2026 to select top telco customers who have placed advance commitments.

With flexible bandwidth up to 40Gbps full-duplex capacity up to 3km (1.8 miles) line-of-sight, CENTAURI+ is built for large indoor enterprise and all-weather outdoor telecom deployments where networks need rapid capacity expansion at reasonable costs without compromising operations and security.

Headline features launching today:

Up to 25Gbps full duplex Tx/Rx speeds in a single product.

Tx/Rx speeds in a single product. Fully integrated Layer 2/3 interface - combined best of CENTAURI with no additional switches needed for intelligent VLAN and QoS Support

- combined best of CENTAURI with no additional switches needed for intelligent VLAN and QoS Support Advanced Forward Error Correction to dramatically improve availability & Bit Error Rate in more challenging conditions

to dramatically improve availability & Bit Error Rate in more challenging conditions Self Healing Technology prevents any disruptions of Laser Terminals on towers by using a closed-loop performance-tracking onboard AI engine, enabled via sensor fusion

prevents any disruptions of Laser Terminals on towers by using a closed-loop performance-tracking onboard AI engine, enabled via sensor fusion Zero-touch channel bonding for instant automatic failover with ANY RF device or Fiber Optics for mission critical networks, delivering 99.999% uptime over any distances and weather.

for instant automatic failover with ANY RF device or Fiber Optics for mission critical networks, delivering 99.999% uptime over any distances and weather. Minimal Footprint and Operational Savings: Minimal footprint (up to 70%+ smaller than traditional RF antennas) and true in-band monitoring and configuration, CENTAURI+ significantly reduces total operating expenses (opex) and tower rental costs.

Minimal footprint (up to 70%+ smaller than traditional RF antennas) and true in-band monitoring and configuration, CENTAURI+ significantly reduces total operating expenses (opex) and tower rental costs. Both telemetry-based and SNMPv3 monitoring and management system for on-prem monitoring and secure access to terminal and fleet operations

CENTAURI+ has an exciting future roadmap for unlocking cutting edge network and security features: