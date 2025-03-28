Transactions for persons discharging managerial responsibilities - CEO Jörg Brinkmann have purchased shares in H+H International A/S

H+H international A/S

28 Mar, 2025, 18:02 GMT

Company announcement No. 579, 2025

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- H+H International A/S has received notification pursuant to article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of the below transaction(s) related to shares or other financial instruments in H+H International A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in H+H International A/S or persons closely related to them.

 

 

 

1.

 

                                   

                                   

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  

                                   

                                   

a)                         

 

                                   

                                   

                                   

 

Name 

 

                                   

                                   

                                   

Jörg Brinkmann

                                   

                                               

 

 

2.

 

                                   

                                   

Reason for the notification

                                   

                                   

                                   

a)

                                   

                                   

 

                                   

Position/status

                                   

                                   

 

 

 CEO                   

                                               

                                   

                                   

b)

                                   

                                   

                                   

Initial notification/Amendment

                                   

                                   

                                   

 

 Initial notification                   

                                               

 

 

3.

 

                                   

                                   

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

                                   

                                   

                                   

a)

                                   

                                   

                                   

Name

                                   

                                   

                                   

 

 H+H International A/S                    

                                               

                                   

                                   

b)

                                   

                                   

                                   

LEI

                                   

                                   

                                   

 

 LEI:  3800GJODT6FV8QM841                            

                                               

 

 

4.

 

                                   

                                   

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

                                   

  a)                            

                                   

 

                                   

                                   

                                   

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

                                   

 

                                   

Identification code

                                   

 

                                   

                                   

Shares           

 

                                   

 

 DK0015202451                             

 

                                   

                                               

                                   

                                   

b)

                                   

                                   

                                   

Nature of the transaction

                                   

                                   

                                   

 

 Purchase                       

                                               

 

 

 

c)

                                   

                                   

                                   

Price(s) and volume(s)

                                   

 

                                   

                                                                                                                                                                          Volume(s) 

Price(s)

 

 

                 

DKK 112.40 per share 

                                                                                                                                                                                265

DKK 112.60 per share

461

 

DKK 112.80 per share

1,274

 

                                   

                                   

d)

                                   

                                   

                                   

Aggregated information

                                   

-  Aggregated volume

                                   

-  Aggregated price

                                   

                                   

                                   

 

Aggregated information                       

 

   2000 shares                             

 

   DKK 225,401.76                              

                                               

                                   

                                   

e)

                                   

                                   

                                   

Date of the transaction(s)

                                   

                                   

                                   

 

 2025-03-25                         

                                               

                                   

                                   

f)

                                   

                                   

                                   

Place of transaction(s)

                                   

                                   

                                   

 

 Copenhagen (XCSE)                             

                                   

 

 

 

1.

 

                                   

                                   

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  

                                   

                                   

                                   

a)

                                   

                                   

                                   

 

Name                             

 

                                   

                                   

                                   

Jörg Brinkmann

                                   

                                               

 

 

2.

 

                                   

                                   

Reason for the notification

                                   

                                   

                                   

a)

                                   

                                   

                                   

Position/status

                                   

 

                                   

                                   

                                   

CEO

 

                                   

                                               

                                   

                                   

b)

                                   

                                   

                                   

Initial notification/Amendment

                                   

                                   

                                   

 

 Initial notification                           

                                               

 

 

3.

 

                                   

                                   

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

                                   

                                   

                                   

a)

                                   

                                   

                                   

Name

                                   

                                   

                                   

 

H+H International A/S                    

                                               

                                   

                                   

b)

                                   

                                   

                                   

LEI

                                   

                                   

                                   

 

 LEI:  3800GJODT6FV8QM841                               

                                               

 

 

4.

 

                                   

                                   

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

                                   

                                   

                                   

a)

                                   

                                   

                                   

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

                                   

 

                                   

Identification code

                                   

 

                                   

                                   

 Shares                              

 

                                   

 

DK0015202451                      

 

                                   

                                               

                                   

                                   

b)

                                   

                                   

                                   

Nature of the transaction

                                   

                                   

                                   

 

Purchase                              

                                               

                                   

                                   

c)

                                   

                                   

                                   

Price(s) and volume(s)

                                   

 

                                   

                                   

                                                                                                 Volume(s)

Price(s)                

             

DKK 114.00 per share

2,000

                      

                                               

                                   

                                   

d)

                                   

                                   

                                   

Aggregated information

                                   

-  Aggregated volume

                                   

-  Aggregated price

                                   

                                   

                                   

 

 Aggregated information                                   

 

 2000 shares                                   

 

  DKK 228,000                                  

                                               

                                   

                                   

e)

                                   

                                   

                                   

Date of the transaction(s)

                                   

                                   

                                   

 

 2025-03-21                     

                                               

                                   

                                   

f)

                                   

                                   

                                   

Place of transaction(s)

                                   

                                   

                                   

 

 Copenhagen (XCSE)                                   

                                   

CONTACT:

For further information please contact:
Niclas Bo Kristensen
Head of Investor Relations & Treasury
+45 24 48 03 67
Nbk@hplush.com 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/h-h-international-a-s/r/transactions-for-persons-discharging-managerial-responsibilities,c4127454

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/21438/4127454/3353517.pdf

579 - Transactions for persons discharging managerial responsibilities

