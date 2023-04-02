Tranglo launches instant SEPA payout to Europe

Real-time cross-border payments to benefit millions of people and businesses in the region

SINGAPORE, April 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tranglo today announced the launch of instant SEPA payments to Europe.

It marks the company's first large-scale expansion in that region and comes amid an influx of cross-border funds in recent years. SEPA facilitates over 43 billion transactions annually, with cross-border payments growing rapidly in the last 10 years. However, cross-border SEPA credit transfers and direct debits accounted only for 3.5% and 4.5% of such transactions in the region, respectively.

Tranglo expects cross-border transactions to SEPA countries to increase significantly in the coming months, especially among the increasing number of European businesses and consumers abroad looking for real-time payments.

At launch, supported SEPA payout countries are the United Kingdom, Belgium, Croatia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain and Sweden, with more to follow.

Tranglo Group CEO Jacky Lee said: "We decided to launch this offering to cater to the increasing demand for instant cross-border payments. Our business partners will be delighted to know that Tranglo Connect is integrated seamlessly into SEPA, offering more value per transaction in terms of speed and coverage."

Tranglo's instant SEPA payout is available 24/7 and supports individual and business senders and beneficiaries. All transacting bank accounts must be identified by an IBAN.

Tranglo helps financial institutions and businesses pay through Tranglo Connect , its proprietary cross-border payments solution. It seamlessly integrates payout and partner services, unifying the end-to-end payment process with direct API access. With Tranglo Connect, companies can make payments to over 30 countries reliably and securely.

About Tranglo

Tranglo is a cross-border payment hub with a proven track record in business payment, foreign remittance and mobile payment solutions. Founded in 2008, we have offices in Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Jakarta, Dubai and London. Our global network spans more than 150 countries, 600 mobile operators, 1,300 banks/wallets and 140,000 cash pickup points. Tranglo is a proud partner of Ripple, the leading enterprise blockchain solutions for global payments. We now offer enhanced cross-border payout services with an even broader coverage through RippleNet, Ripple's global payment network. To find out more, visit www.tranglo.com, LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

