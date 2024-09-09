Trampoline Market to Reach $1.5 billion, Globally, by 2035 at 4.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Trampoline Market by Type (Indoor, Outdoor), Size (Large, Medium, and Mini), Application (Residential and Commercial), Consumer Orientation (Children and Adults), and Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Hypermarkets, E-Commerce, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035". According to the report, the "trampoline market" was valued at $884.9 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $1.5 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2035.

Prime determinants of growth

The trampoline market is expanding due to several important factors. The growing popularity of trampolines as an enjoyable form of physical exercise is a result of people's increased awareness of health and fitness, especially among children and adolescents. The popularity of trampoline parks along with the growth in sports and leisure activities has further stimulated market expansion. Trampolines have also become more consumer-friendly due to design and safety feature advancements. However, concerns about accidents and safety might prevent the market from expanding.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2025 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $884.9 million Market Size in 2035 $ 1.5 billion CAGR 4.6 % No. of Pages in Report 150 Segments Covered Type, Size, Application, Consumer Orientation, and Distribution Channel Drivers Health and Fitness Awareness

Rise in Popularity of Indoor Sports

Technological Advancements Opportunity Expansion in Emerging Markets

Collaboration with Fitness Brands Restraints Safety Concerns

High Cost of Quality Trampolines

The outdoor segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By type, the outdoor segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the trampoline market share and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is expected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The growing demand from consumers for outdoor recreational activities is driving considerable growth in the outdoor trampoline market. These robust and safe trampolines are a common sight in residential areas, particularly in backyards. The demand for engaging, family-friendly entertainment options is fueling the trend.

The large segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By size, the large segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for two-fifths of the trampoline market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The market for trampolines is expected to have significant development in the large size segment since consumers are becoming increasingly used to employing vast trampolines, especially for outdoor recreational activities and family use. The mini segment, however, showcases the fastest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. The growing trend of indoor exercises and space-saving requirements have led to a surge in demand for home fitness equipment, which has given rise to the mini trampoline segment, which is renowned for its mini design.

The commercial segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By application, the commercial segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-thirds of the trampoline market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is expected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. Large-scale installations in recreation centers, fitness centers, and trampoline parks are the main emphasis of the commercial trampoline market. It places a strong emphasis on robust, spacious designs fit for frequent use. Innovations in safety features, a rise in the market for multifunctional models, and a rising focus on user experience and engagement in commercial environments are some of the main trends.

The adults segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By consumer orientation, the adults segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-thirds of the trampoline market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The adult market for trampolines is growing, with a focus on wellness, recreational activities, and physical exercise. Adult-specific trampolines prioritize durability, innovative safety features, and greater weight capacities. This shift promotes adults looking for enjoyable, stress-relieving, low-impact exercise, which increases the market's attractiveness and expansion. The children segment, however, showcases the fastest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. Children are the primary consumers in the trampoline market, driving the need for interactive elements, colorful designs, and safety features. Manufacturers emphasize these features to attract both parents and young consumers.

The specialty stores segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the specialty stores segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for one-third of the trampoline market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. In the trampoline market, specialty stores provide a selection of expensive, higher-quality products. These stores serve high-end customers and enthusiasts by offering personalized advice, individualized service, and unique brands. The e-commerce segment is expected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. E-commerce, which offers ease and a broad reach, is becoming more significant in the trampoline market. Through digital channels, online platforms drive market growth by making it easier to compare, buy, and deliver trampolines.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2035

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The market for trampolines in North America is witnessing growth owing to interest in recreational and fitness activities. The increasing popularity of outdoor play and home gyms, together with greater health consciousness, are major driving factors. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2035. The market for trampolines in Asia-Pacific is expanding rapidly because of increased disposable incomes, an increase in recreational activities, and greater awareness of the advantages of fitness. With developing markets in Southeast Asia and India, China and Japan are in the lead.

Leading Market Players: -

Skywalker Holdings LLC

Multiplay International Ltd.

Springfree Trampoline Inc.

Stamina Products Inc.

JumpSport Inc.

Vuly Trampolines Pty Ltd.

Airmaster Trampoline (U.S.)

Domi Jump Inc.

Eurotramp Trampoline Kurt Hack GmbH

Sino Fourstar Group Co. Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the trampoline market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

