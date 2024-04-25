Trakx launches a new product: Trakx USDc Earn CTI powered by OpenTrade

PARIS, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trakx, an emerging global fintech company providing thematic Crypto Tradable Indices ("CTIs"), today announced the launch of the Trakx USDc Earn CTI powered by OpenTrade that is designed to allow users to easily generate high risk-adjusted returns on their USDc backed by US Treasury Bill yields.

With the USDc Earn CTI, Trakx offers a unique instrument that seamlessly earns US Treasury Bills (T-Bills) like returns, while the assets are securely managed through OpenTrade's bankruptcy remote structure.

USDc holders on Trakx can now maximize the value of their USDC holdings by investing in Trakx USDc Earn CTI to earn stable, predictable yield, backed by real world financial assets, all through the existing Trakx interface.The product will be available as a standard CTI on the Trakx platform but can also be customised based on specific needs and requirements.

Trakx's partnership with OpenTrade is a case study in how France is emerging as a regional hub for digital asset companies that want to build products in an innovation-forward regulatory and business environment. As a French regulated Digital Asset Service Provider, Trakx exemplifies how digital asset firms are integrating traditional and digital asset finance in a secure and consumer-friendly manner.

Jeff Handler, Co-founder & Chief Commercial Officer of Opentrade comments, "The USDc Earn CTI is a great example of how RWA-backed yield products can drive value for users by providing them with the option to easily generate high risk-adjusted returns on idle balances in a way that is truly seamless and highly secured. We're thrilled to have been able to work with Trakx on this solution, and look forward to seeing the growth of this product."

Lionel Rebibo, CEO and founder of Trakx stated: "This initiative marks a pivotal moment as we are now offering a product that is at the intersection of both the digital and traditional worlds. USDc holders will soon be able to seamlessly transform their dormant assets into a reliable source of revenue. By investing in the USDc Earn CTI, clients will enjoy competitive returns comparable to other products, such as DeFi, while benefiting from the security offered by traditional finance."

About Trakx

Trakx is a global fintech company creating new standards for digital asset investments. Through their trading platform, they offer thematic Crypto Tradable Indices (CTIs) and customised solutions, providing sophisticated investors a high degree of compliance, custody and liquidity. Trakx is registered with the French regulator (AMF). For more information, please visit us online at www.trakx.io