Training 4 Dynamics 365 release a wave of new Microsoft Teams courses to empower organisations and individuals working from home

BATH, England, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Training 4 Dynamics 365 are pleased to announce five new Microsoft Teams training courses, including a new course - Microsoft Teams - Soft and Interpersonal Teams Skills, designed to help managers and employees work more effectively at home.

With the Covid-19 lockdown and restrictions likely to continue for at least another 6 months, organisations are being forced to adapt to a remote working environment, using new and evolving technologies.

"When you are working from home, it sometimes feels like you are sleeping at work," Satya Nadella (Microsoft CEO)

T4D are working with Microsoft to help organisations navigate and solve these challenges. The new and exclusive Microsoft Teams training courses are designed for organisations to fully utilise the tools and features of Microsoft Teams beyond basic video calls and meetings.

Soft and Interpersonal Teams Skills - This 2 day course provides the "best practice" soft skills to empower the use of Microsoft Teams in an organisation which has a significant proportion of its employees working from home. Discover the dynamics of home and office working, and utilise the latest features of Microsoft Teams.

Collaboration Essentials - This 1 day course unlocks the full potential of the ever evolving features of Microsoft Teams, including video meetings, channels, calendars, and Office 365 integrations.

Advance skills for Power Users and Managers - This 2 day course drills down into the more advanced features of Microsoft Teams including productivity, knowledge sharing, development, integration, and collaboration features for team leaders and managers.

Microsoft Teams - Power Users and Managers - This 5 day course combines all the courses above into a full 360 degree look at Teams, to empower and improve productivity for those working at the office, or remotely.

Teams Integration with DevOps and Power Apps - This 1 day course covers Azure DevOps integration with Microsoft Teams and deployment of Power Apps to Azure DevOps using the Power Platform Builders tools.

T4D understands the importance of learning new technologies, especially for those that are forced into using it. These new and exclusive Microsoft Teams courses are built on years of expert experience to capture what is needed to strengthen productivity and communication in a work from home environment.

For press inquiries, contact: Merlin Nash, Merlinn@training4dynamics365.co.uk, +44 (0)1225-311-056

SOURCE Training 4 Dynamics 365