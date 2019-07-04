Traiana to Modernize Equity Swaps Market With Automated Post Trade Lifecycle Management Service

LONDON and NEW YORK, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Traiana, the leading infrastructure service for trade lifecycle and risk management solutions, today announced that it has launched a new service to fully automate the post trade lifecycle management of the multi-trillion dollar equity swaps market. Traiana's Equity Swaps Lifecycle Management service will transform the market's previously manual, labor intensive and inefficient post trade affirmation processes for clients globally.

Equity Swaps Lifecycle Management normalizes data reported by swap providers and conducts reconciliation and affirmation of daily valuations, payments and legal confirmations to identify any changes to the underlying swap attributes. It also improves the longstanding negative affirmation issues in the equity swaps market by allowing buyside firms to view all exceptions in one place. Disputes can then be resolved between counterparties on a daily basis using the exception manager tool, rather than after monthly resets are struck.

"Until now, it has been extremely challenging for buyside firms to sift through multiple swap provider reporting statements in various formats, across thousands of trades and positions per day to look for potential issues and work out exactly what has changed at the month-end reset," said Joanna Davies, Global Head of Traiana. "Our new Equity Swaps Lifecycle Management service creates huge operational efficiencies and significantly reduces settlement risk for market participants."

Phase one of Equity Swaps Lifecycle Management is now live with further phases set to be released throughout 2019 and 2020.

Traiana is a part of CME Group. For more information on Traiana offerings, visit: http://www.traiana.com/

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec, EBS, TriOptima, and Traiana are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD, EBS Group LTD, TriOptima AB, and Traiana, Inc., respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

Related Links

http://www.cmegroup.com



SOURCE CME Group