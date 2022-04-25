Trading Technologies taps Nick Garrow as EVP Multi-Asset & Buy Side

London-based industry veteran brings 20+ years of capital markets, prime brokerage, fintech experience to key new leadership team role

CHICAGO and LONDON, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global provider of high-performance professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions, announced that London-based industry veteran Nick Garrow has joined the firm today in the new position of EVP Multi-Asset & Buy Side. Garrow has more than 20 years of senior management experience in capital markets and prime brokerage, leading significant global technological and operational transformation of businesses ranging from a tier-1 bank, to brokerage and clearing firms, to an exchange and fintech company.

Garrow reports to TT CEO Keith Todd and joins the firm's leadership team. Serving since 2019 as Global Head of IT and Operations for Societe Generale (SG) Prime Services in London, Garrow will now lead TT's expansion into new asset classes beyond exchange-traded derivatives and a range of new services for the buy-side community, with the firm's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) TT® platform as the foundation.

Todd said: "We're thrilled to have Nick join us at this very exciting time as we build on the strength of our technology and seek to expand our offering through partnerships, acquisitions and organic enhancements to our platform. He is already contributing a wealth of ideas based on his experience as both a seller into the market and discerning consumer of services. Nick brings passion, vision, leadership, and tremendous talent and knowledge to this important management role."

Garrow said: "TT has always been at the forefront of innovation in this industry. The delivery of the new SaaS platform, combined with the ambition, independence and investment that 7RIDGE brings, puts TT in an ideal position to expand its range of services and solutions. I've known Keith and many of the extremely talented people at TT for many years. I am proud to join the team and convinced that TT will be a driving force in bringing to market the most compelling multi-asset trading solution that our customers seek."

Garrow started his career at Paris-based futures exchange MATIF (now Euronext). Over the course of seven years, he worked in the Paris and London offices, building the exchange's pan-European membership and electronic trading connectivity.

From 1999 to 2005, he served as Global Head of Sales for trading software firm Patsystems in London.

He then joined global futures commission merchant (FCM) Calyon Financial as European Head of Electronic Trading Sales. In 2009, Garrow was promoted to Global Head of Electronic Trading Technology for Newedge, the multi-asset FCM created by the merger of Calyon Financial and FIMAT. In that role, he led a significant overhaul and upgrade of the firm's electronic trading platforms across exchange-traded derivatives, equities, foreign exchange (FX) and fixed income, working from Chicago and London.

In 2014, after the acquisition of Newedge by SG, Garrow was elevated to Global Head of Cross-Asset Technology in London for SG Prime Services, integrating the listed derivatives and cash equity trading technology for the agency business. He took over all of the pre-trade and post-trade technology for the Prime Services business in 2017, leading a team of more than 300 people.

In 2019, he assumed responsibility for all global IT and operations for the agency business, driving a significant overhaul of the bank's legacy technology and a new global operating model for the more than 600-person IT and operations teams.

