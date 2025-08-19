Trading in H+H International A/S Shares by Board Members, Executives and Associated Persons

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- H+H International A/S has received notification pursuant to Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation regarding transactions in H+H International A/S shares carried out by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely associated with them.

Peter Thostrup, member of the Board of Directors of H+H International A/S, has informed the company of his purchase of 750 shares for a total consideration of DKK 78,450.00.

For further information please contact:
Niclas Bo Kristensen
Head of Investor Relations & Treasury
+45 24 48 03 67
Nbk@hplush.com

