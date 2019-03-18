TradeStation International Ltd wins two awards at the London Forex Show 2019 with its TradeStation® Global platform for active traders

The awards recognise TradeStation Global's advanced trading tools and technology for professional and active traders

LONDON, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeStation International Ltd (TradeStation International) has been awarded the Best Multi-Asset-Class Trading Platform and Best Forex Trading Tools for its innovative TradeStation® Global platform at the London Forex Show Awards on the 22nd of February.

Launched in January 2018, TradeStation Global empowers professional and active traders to take advantage of opportunities across global markets with its advanced trading technology.

Created in collaboration with Interactive Brokers (U.K.) Limited (Interactive Brokers (U.K.)), the TradeStation Global platform enables direct market access and execution in FX, Equity, Futures and Options markets. Users are able to fund in multiple currencies and seamlessly trade, monitor and manage positions from a single comprehensive account offered by Interactive Brokers, in over 120 markets, across 26 countries and 22 currencies.

The award-winning platform includes a wide range of TradeStation trading tools, including RadarScreen® for real-time market scanning and trade signal alerts, the Matrix that enables efficient order tracking and one-click entry, and fully customisable charting and technical indicators.

Rustam Lam, CEO of TradeStation International, said: "We are delighted to have won two awards for TradeStation Global just one year after launching the platform. The awards validate our belief that active traders can work more effectively and efficiently by harnessing the latest trading technology."

He added: "TradeStation Global's highly developed suite of tools have been combined with a single account and direct market access to optimise trading in global markets. It puts the trader's needs first for ease of control, position monitoring and risk management."

The London Forex Show Awards recognise trading, technology and education firms that are actively involved in supporting traders to achieve their investment ambitions across global markets. TradeStation International is the London-based, United Kingdom subsidiary of TradeStation Group, Inc. Interactive Brokers (U.K.) is an affiliate of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.

