Traders to feel "adrenaline rush" with HotForex's Mexico City Grand Prix trading contest

PORT LUIS, Mauritius, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global multi-asset broker HotForex has announced that its Grand Prix trading contest just burst onto the scene, running from August 9 until October 8, 2021. The contest gives clients and race fans the opportunity to win an incredible grand prize to live the Mexico City Grand Prix 2021 experience.

With the Grand Prix Trading Contest, participants exhibiting their top trading skills have a chance at winning access to the beating heart of the Mexico City Grand Prix. The most skilled competitor will claim the top spot of the podium and win an experience like they have never imagined to enjoy the ultimate motorsport spectacle, which includes amongst others:

Attending a qualifying session from a Top Team's Garage

Meet-and-greet with the team's drivers

Two multi-day paddock passes to enjoy the full Grand Prix experience

Business class flight tickets and luxurious paid accommodation

Join the Grand Prix trading contest to win

"We are thrilled to be offering our clients and supporters this trading opportunity," a HotForex spokesperson commented. "We equally welcome all new and existing clients and race fans to exhibit their trading skills for a chance to win an all-inclusive experience that will get them closer to the action of their favourite sport than ever before."

Visit the Grand Prix contest website for more information.

Please note that the trading contest is available to clients from the following countries: Jamaica, Dominican Republic, Trinidad and Tobago, Bahamas, Cayman Islands, Barbados, Dominica, French Guiana, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, Venezuela, Chile, Guatemala, Ecuador, Bolivia, Honduras, Paraguay, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Panama, Uruguay, Guyana, Suriname, and Belize.

