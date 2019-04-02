Trade Ledger and Nimbla Partner on the Launch of First Ever Marketplace-as-a-service for Business Finance Providers

LONDON, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trade Ledger, the world's first open banking platform for business credit automation and Nimbla, the pioneering trade credit insurance platform, have today announced a new partnership to streamline trade finance and insurance processes for banks and lenders.

The partnership will be the first time two Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform providers have come together in the corporate lending sector but the collaboration follows a growing trend in the UK financial service sector of 'marketplace banking' which is set for widescale adoption in 2019.

Trade Ledger automates the end-to-end process of digital business lending for banks and alternative finance providers and Nimbla provides instant access to transactional trade credit insurance to SME businesses both via API and directly.

The multi-vendor marketplace provides a single-platform for business finance providers to access insured working capital solutions from trusted financial service providers, reimagining the concept of credit and associated business services. The partnership will initially focus on the UK, European and Australian markets.

Speaking of the new partnership, Trade Ledger Chief Innovation Officer, Roger Vincent, said "As we start to develop our marketplace propositions, partnering with likeminded and complimentary tech partners in our space will become increasingly important to our clients as the industry moves away from an outdated product led model to a more client centric needs-based approach.

"We're particularly excited about working with the Nimbla team to expand our marketplace capabilities and look forward to co-innovating with the team on better SME working capital solutions for our customers and the business they serve."

Flemming Bengtsen, CEO at Nimbla, said "Nimbla and Trade Ledger's products are a perfect complement to each other. The ability to create a digital credit insurance policy within Trade Ledger means lenders and receivables finance providers can utilise our digital risk transfer at the point of origination and sale. This equates to transparency, the ability to price per transaction and most importantly the administrative overhead of traditional credit insurance is eliminated.

"The potential for future Trade credit innovations between Nimbla and Trade Ledger is tremendously exciting and represents the future of marketplace banking and insurance."

The announcement coincides with the launch of Trade Ledger's new Marketplace Platform, a one-stop shop for digital corporate banking services covering Lending, Insurance, Payments, Foreign Exchange and Trade Execution services.

About Trade Ledger

Trade Ledger (www.tradeledger.io) is the world's first open digital banking platform that gives banks the ability to assess business lending risk in real time. This will enable banks to address the £2.1 trillion of undersupply in trade finance lending globally, while providing high-growth companies with the working capital needed to sustain growth.

About Nimbla

Nimbla (www.nimbla.com) offers credit insurance designed for SMEs; single invoice, single risk and "pay-as-you-trade" products that give SMEs the protection they need at a price they can afford. Through their parent company TCT (tct.insure) they offer digital risk transfer via API as well as broker platforms and white-label solutions.

