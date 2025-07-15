Traction Control System Market to Reach USD 58.6 Billion by 2030, Growing at a 5.9% CAGR: MarkNtel Advisors (Major Players- Continental AG, Ford Motorcraft Company, Denso Corporation, Autoliv Inc, NTN Corporation)

NEW DELHI, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Traction Control System Market is projected to grow from USD 38.7 billion in 2023 to USD 58.6 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 5.9% from 2025 to 2030, according to MarkNtel Advisors. This expansion is largely driven by the increasing production of passenger cars and the growing importance of safety features like the car traction control system, which helps minimize road accidents.

Governments are enhancing safety regulations, leading to a rise in consumer demand for vehicles equipped with automatic traction control systems. As awareness about the benefits of a service traction control system grows, so does the interest in addressing traction control system problems and understanding traction control system repair costs.

Additionally, the demand for traction control systems extends to motorcycles, as they incorporate similar technology for improved safety. The rising interest in autonomous vehicles in developed countries like the US, Japan, and Singapore also underscores the need for sophisticated traction control systems, ensuring safety and reliability in modern vehicles.

Want the Free Sample? Submit Your Info Here! - https://www.marknteladvisors.com/query/request-sample/traction-control-system-market.html

Industry Size, Revenue and Highlights:

Market Value in 2023: USD 38.7 Billion

USD 38.7 Billion Projected Valuation by 2030: USD 58.6 Billion

USD 58.6 Billion Forecast Period CAGR: 5.9% (2025–2030)

5.9% (2025–2030) Base Year: 2024 | Historical Years: 2020–2023

Key Factor Drive Traction Control System (TCS) Market Growth

1.) Increasing Road Safety Awareness

Governments and safety organizations worldwide are intensifying their focus on road safety to minimize accidents and promote the use of advanced technologies, such as the auto traction control system. This initiative arises from the alarming rates of road accidents that result in fatalities across countries like India, Brazil, and Australia. In response, stricter regulations and policies have been implemented to enhance road safety and raise public awareness of the importance of features like the traction control system in cars.

2.) Stricter Regulations and Their Impact

As global road accidents continue to rise, authorities have introduced stringent road safety regulations that cover both driving behaviors and vehicle safety features, including the automatic traction control system. These regulations put added pressure on automotive companies to ensure their vehicles are equipped with advanced technologies. Consequently, manufacturers are increasingly incorporating a car traction control system into their products to comply with new standards and enhance consumer safety. Awareness of the traction control system light in vehicles also helps drivers understand when service is needed.

3.) The Future of Traction Control Systems

The launch of vehicles equipped with traction control systems is expected to rise significantly, driven by consumer demand for safer vehicles. For instance, JLR's upcoming Range Rover electric car will feature advanced traction control to improve its off-road capabilities. However, consumers should be aware of potential traction control system problems and the traction control system repair cost for maintenance. Not just for cars, the traction control system motorcycle technology is also gaining traction. As consumers prioritize safety features, production of models with TCS will ramp up, fostering a growing market for these critical safety technologies in the coming years.

Visit Official Website and Get the Data, Insights & Forecasts You Need! - https://www.marknteladvisors.com/research-library/traction-control-system-market.html

TCS Market Analysis: List of Tables (Segmentation and Regional Insight)

Table 1 : Global Traction Control System Market Policies, Regulations, and Product Standards

: Global Traction Control System Market Policies, Regulations, and Product Standards Table 2 : Global Traction Control System Market Size & Analysis (USD Million), 2025

: Global Traction Control System Market Size & Analysis (USD Million), 2025 Table 3 : Global Traction Control System Market Trends & Insights

: Global Traction Control System Market Trends & Insights Table 4 : Traction Control System Market Hotspot and Opportunities

: Traction Control System Market Hotspot and Opportunities Table 5 : Traction Control System Market Outlook, 2020-2030F

: Traction Control System Market Outlook, 2020-2030F Table 6 : Market Size & Analysis by Segmentation (USD Million) By Component (Hydraulic Modulators, Electronic Control Unit, Brake Actuators, Sensors, Others) By Type (Mechanical Linkage, Electrical Linkage) By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles) By Propulsion Type (ICE Vehicle, Electric Vehicle) By Distribution Channel (OEM, Aftermarket)

: Market Size & Analysis by Segmentation (USD Million) Table 7 : Market Share & Analysis by Geography North America Traction Control System Market Analysis, 2030 South America Traction Control System Market Analysis, 2030 Europe Traction Control System Market Analysis, 2030 Middle East & Africa Traction Control System Market Analysis, 2030 Asia-Pacific Traction Control System Market Analysis, 2030

: Market Share & Analysis by Geography Table 8: Traction Control System Market Outlook by Country (2020-2030F)

Traction Control System Market Outlook by Country (2020-2030F) Table 9: Traction Control System Market Key Strategic Imperatives for Success & Growth

Traction Control System Market Key Strategic Imperatives for Success & Growth Table 10: Competitive Landscape - Company Profiles

Research Methodology

MarkNtel Advisors employs a thorough research methodology to ensure accurate market estimates and forecasts. Our approach integrates both bottom-up and top-down techniques, featuring data triangulation for validation from multiple perspectives.

We begin by defining research objectives and designing methodologies for data collection. Next, we select a representative sample and gather data using surveys and interviews. After rigorous data analysis and validation to eliminate biases, we use predictive modeling to forecast market trends. Finally, our findings are compiled into detailed reports with visual aids and strategic recommendations for informed client decision-making.

Industry Leader (Top 15 Traction Control System Manufacturing Companies, 2025-30)

Goss

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies

Denso Corporation

Autoliv Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

ADVICS

IAV Automotive Engineers

Delphi Powertrain Systems

Infineon Technologies AG

Knorr Bremse AG

Ford Motorcraft Company

Lenord, Bauer & Co. GmbH

SKF

Need Region or Country-Specific Insights? Request Custom Market Insight Now! - https://www.marknteladvisors.com/query/request-customization/traction-control-system-market.html

Exploring the Research Findings

The report answers critical questions that stakeholders in the Traction Control System (TCS) market seek to address. Key questions include:

What is a traction control system and how does it function in vehicles? What is the estimated market size of traction control systems by 2030? What factors are driving the demand for traction control systems? What are the key market trends influencing traction control system adoption? How does a traction control system improve vehicle performance and safety? What are the major challenges in the traction control system market? How much does it cost to repair or replace a traction control system? What is the role of automatic traction control systems in modern vehicles? What does it mean when the traction control system light is on? Which vehicle types are most commonly equipped with traction control systems? How is the motorcycle traction control system market expected to grow? Who are the major players in the global traction control system industry? What technological advancements are shaping the future of TCS? What is the outlook for the traction control system market across regions? How do regulations and safety standards impact traction control system demand?

About Us –

MarkNtel Advisors is a leading consulting, data analytics, and market research firm that provides an extensive range of strategic reports on diverse industry verticals. We being a qualitative & quantitative research company, strive to deliver data to a substantial & varied client base, including multinational corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals, among others.

We have our existence across the market for many years and have conducted multi-industry research across 80+ countries, spreading our reach across numerous regions like America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, etc., and many countries across the regional scale, namely, the US, India, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Brazil, and several others.

Discover More Market Insights Like This One! –

Global SGLT2 Inhibitors Market Research Report: Forecast (2025-2030) - The Global SGLT2 Inhibitors Market size was valued at around USD 18.41 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 30.34 billion by 2030. Along with this, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 8.68% during the forecast period, i.e., 2025-30.

Global Toys Market Research Report: Forecast (2025-2030) - The Global Toys Market size was valued at around USD 285.36 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 405.25 billion by 2030. Along with this, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 6.02% during the forecast period, i.e., 2025-30.

Global White Chocolate Market Research Report: Forecast (2025-2030) - The Global White Chocolate Market size was valued at around USD 20,361 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 24,352 million by 2030. Along with this, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 3.03% during the forecast period, i.e., 2025-30.

Global Digital Asset Management Market Research Report: Forecast (2025-2030) - The Global Digital Asset Management Market size was valued at around USD 5.21 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 11.29 billion by 2030. The market is also estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 14.4% during the forecast period, i.e., 2025-30.

Global Party Balloon Market Research Report: Forecast (2025-2030) - The Global Party Balloon Market size was valued at around USD 3.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.65 billion by 2030. Along with this, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 6.44% during the forecast period, i.e., 2025-30.

Contact:

MarkNtel Advisors

Office No.109, H-159, Sector 63, Noida, Uttar Pradesh-201301, India

Contact No: +91 8719999009

Email: sales@marknteladvisors.com

Visit our Website: https://www.marknteladvisors.com

Content Source: https://www.marknteladvisors.com/press-release/traction-control-system-market-growth

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2687299/MarkNtel_Advisors_Logo.jpg