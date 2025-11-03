Traction Control System Market to Reach $94.4 Billion, Globally, by 2034 at 8.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report titled, "Traction Control System Market by Vehicle Type (ICE Vehicles and Electric Vehicles), Component (Hydraulic Modulators, ECU, Sensors, and Steering Angle Sensor), and Type (Mechanical Linkage and Electrical Linkage): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034". According to the report, the traction control system market was valued at $42.8 billion in 2024, and is estimated to reach $94.4 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2025 to 2034.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The growth of the traction control system market is primarily driven by the rising emphasis on vehicle safety, strict government regulations, and increasing consumer demand for advanced safety technologies. Automakers are integrating traction control systems to enhance vehicle stability, reduce skidding, and improve overall driving experience, especially in adverse weather conditions. The growing production of passenger and commercial vehicles, coupled with rising disposable incomes, is further fueling market expansion. Moreover, the rapid adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles, along with advancements in autonomous driving technologies, is accelerating the demand for sophisticated traction control systems globally, ensuring sustained market growth.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2025–2034 Base Year 2024 Market Size in 2024 $42.8 billion Market Size in 2034 $94.4 billion CAGR 8.5 % No. of Pages in Report 353 Segments covered Vehicle Type, Component, Type, and Region. Drivers Growth in Demand for Safety Features Integration of Electronics and Sensors in Automotive Systems Rise in Demand of Two-Wheeler and Passenger Vehicle Sales Globally Opportunity Expansion in Emerging Markets with Rise in Two-Wheeler Demand Expansion in Untapped Market of Developing Countries Restraints High Maintenance Costs Dependency on Sensor and Software Reliability

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War Scenario

On February 24, 2022, the Russia-Ukraine war had a notable impact on the global traction control system market by disrupting supply chains, raw material availability, and overall automotive production. Both Russia and Ukraine are significant suppliers of critical raw materials, including steel, aluminum, and rare earth elements used in automotive electronics, which are essential for traction control systems. Sanctions on Russia and the instability in the region have caused fluctuations in material prices, leading to increased manufacturing costs for automotive companies.

The war has strained global logistics networks, resulting in delivery delays and production slowdowns for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. European automakers, in particular, faced challenges due to their reliance on parts and materials from the region. At the same time, economic uncertainties and reduced consumer spending in some markets slowed vehicle sales, indirectly affecting traction control system demand. However, ongoing investments in safety technologies and electric vehicles are helping offset some negative effects.

The ICE Vehicle segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of vehicle type, the ICE Vehicle segment held the highest market share in 2024, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global traction control system market revenue. This is due to the continued dominance of internal combustion engine vehicles worldwide, their widespread availability, established infrastructure, and higher production volumes compared to electric vehicles, driving strong demand for traction control systems. However, the electric vehicle segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.8% from 2025 to 2034, driven by supportive policies, battery advancements, consumer shift toward green mobility, and integration of advanced safety systems.

The ECU segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of component, the ECU segment held the highest market share in 2024, accounting for more than one-third of the global traction control system market revenue. This dominance is attributed to the ECU's critical role in managing real-time data, enhancing vehicle stability, and seamlessly integrating with advanced driver assistance systems, making it indispensable across modern automotive traction control applications. However, the steering angle sensor segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.4% from 2025 to 2034, due to increasing adoption of advanced driver assistance systems, growing demand for precise vehicle stability control, and rising integration of steering angle sensors in electric and autonomous vehicles to enhance safety and performance.

The Mechanical Linkage segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of type, the mechanical linkage segment held the highest market share in 2024, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global traction control system market revenue. This is driven by the widespread use of mechanical linkage systems in conventional vehicles, their cost-effectiveness, proven reliability, and extensive adoption in mass-produced internal combustion engine vehicles across global automotive markets. However, the electric linkage segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.2% from 2025 to 2034, due to rising adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles, increasing demand for advanced electronic control systems, and the shift toward efficient, precise, and lightweight solutions enhancing traction control and overall vehicle performance.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2034

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2024, accounting for more than one-third of the traction control system market revenue, due to the region's large automotive production base, rising vehicle sales, rapid urbanization, increasing consumer demand for safety technologies, and government initiatives supporting advanced automotive systems adoption across emerging economies. However, North America is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.3% from 2025 to 2034. This growth is primarily driven by strong adoption of advanced driver assistance systems, rising demand for electric and autonomous vehicles, strict safety regulations, and continuous technological innovations by leading automotive manufacturers in the region.

Leading Market Players: -

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

AUTOLIV

HL Mando Corp.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

DENSO CORPORATION

Hitachi Ltd.

ADVICS CO., LTD.

NISSIN KOGYO Co., Ltd.

Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global traction control system market. These players have adopted different strategies such as expansion and product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

