TraceLink's MINT Named "Supply Chain Transparency Solution of the Year" in 2025 SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards

The award recognizes MINT for enabling real-time, end-to-end visibility across critical supply chain transactions and processes

BOSTON, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink, the largest end-to-end digital network platform for intelligent supply chain orchestration, today announced that its Multienterprise Information Network Tower (MINT) solution has been named "Supply Chain Transparency Solution of the Year" in the 2025 SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards. The award recognizes MINT for advancing digital transformation in supply chain operations and enabling fully digitalized, integrated, and agile supply chains worldwide.

MINT digitalizes global supply chains using TraceLink's proven network and its powerful B2N Integrate-Once™ capability to orchestrate end-to-end business transactions across commerce, direct supply, external manufacturing, logistics, transportation, and other complex multienterprise processes. Using pre-built integrations with leading procurement and supply chain hubs such as GHX and Ariba, MINT rapidly accelerates customers' time-to-value by radically reducing integration complexity. Powered by the industry's only no-code Orchestration Platform for Universal Solutions (OPUS), MINT enables a fundamental shift towards process and partner visibility while creating the continuously-flowing, real-time network data required for GenAI transformation.

"Supply chains are subject to a wide range of dynamic challenges that demand reliable, sustainable, and metadata-driven network orchestration solutions," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO of TraceLink. "With MINT, we're offering scalable and affordable integration and data exchange across 100% of our customers' end-to-end trade partner network, including biopharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals, wholesalers, 3PLs, CMOs, and materials suppliers. It is only through an end-to-end approach that measurable business outcomes like increased agility, improved operational efficiency, and ultimately, enhanced patient safety can be delivered."

MINT's winning approach to network integration is simple: to participate, no customer or trading partner needs to change, modify, or retire their existing enterprise system or process. Through the use of TraceLink's proven B2N Integrate-Once™ universal integration capability, companies exchange data in any desired format (e.g., EDI [ANSI X12, EDIFACT], SAP IDoc, CSV, etc.), using any preferred method of data exchange, including B2B [AS2, SFTP, SMTP, HTTPS], API, email, or UI. This flexibility is even further enhanced through OPUS Link Actions and transforms, which companies leverage as pre-built connectors with many ERP systems such as NetSuite and Microsoft Dynamics.

By enabling all companies to participate on the network using their existing tools and capabilities, TraceLink empowers customers to build their own GenAI-ready foundation for intelligent supply chain agents. With MINT, organizations gain actionable insights that improve revenue predictability, optimize inventory, and drive agile, resilient growth.

The SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards, conducted annually by Tech Breakthrough, honor the top technology companies, solutions, and products across the global supply chain industry. The program aims to highlight the most innovative and impactful advancements in supply chain technology and services. TraceLink continues to set the standard for leadership and innovation in supply chain orchestration.

About TraceLink

TraceLink Inc. is the largest end-to-end intelligent supply chain platform for life sciences and healthcare, enabling end-to-end orchestration by connecting more than 291,000 healthcare and life sciences entities through its B2N Integrate-Once™ network. Leading businesses trust TraceLink to deliver complete global connectivity, visibility, and traceability of healthcare products, ensuring that every patient gets the medicines they need when needed, safely and securely. To learn more, visit www.tracelink.com.

