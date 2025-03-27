TraceLink Secures Top Honors with BSMA Supply Chain Excellence Award for Multienterprise Information Network Tower (MINT) Innovation

BOSTON, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink, the largest end-to-end digital network platform for intelligent orchestration of the supply chain, has been named a winner of the 2025 BSMA Supply Chain Management Innovation Award for its Multienterprise Information Network Tower (MINT) solution. The BSMA Supply Chain Management Innovation Award recognizes outstanding contributions to supply chain excellence in the biotech and life sciences industry. Winners are selected by a panel of industry leaders and are honored for their innovative strategies, measurable impact, and advancement of supply chain performance.

For biopharmaceutical companies ready to expand on their serialization and track-and-trace orchestration investments, MINT—delivered through OPUS, the Orchestration Platform for Universal Solutions— is the next step, transforming compliance into a launchpad for end-to-end supply chain digitalization. By eliminating the need for costly point-to-point integrations and instead substituting affordable, scalable, and interoperable links, MINT enables seamless data exchange across thousands of partners through a single integration to the industry's largest digital network of life sciences and healthcare companies. Powered by TraceLink's Integrate Once, Interoperate with Everyone™ model, MINT boosts profitability, efficiency, and agility across the supply chain—helping companies future-proof operations across direct supply management, external manufacturing, logistics, transportation, and commerce.

"We're honored that BSMA recognizes the unique journey TraceLink is embarked on to help transform the industry's ability to serve patients globally," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO of TraceLink. "For many companies, mandated track-and-trace and compliance requirements were the first step in their digital supply chain journey. MINT builds on that foundation, turning compliance, quality, and patient safety into a strategic advantage. End-to-end digitalization and the ability to orchestrate with trading partners drives agile decision-making, optimizes inventory, improves revenue performance, and provides the digital agility needed to thrive in today's dynamic supply chain environment."

A real-world example of the value of MINT—and the driving force behind this award recognition—involved a leading contract packager that sought to eliminate manual processes and reduce the risk of errors across its operations. By embracing TraceLink's digital supply network platform, the company replaced paper-based documentation and disconnected workflows with real-time data exchange and automated processes. This transformation significantly improved visibility, reduced cycle times, and streamlined collaboration with brand owners and contract manufacturing partners. The result: enhanced operational efficiency, faster onboarding of new trading partners, and a more agile, reliable supply chain ready to meet evolving compliance and business demands.

"TraceLink's MINT solution was selected for its innovative approach to addressing key challenges in healthcare and life sciences supply chains," said Devendra Mishra, Executive Director and Co-Founder of BSMA. "Their contributions continue to advance the industry—fueling a new era of connectivity and intelligence that ensures product authenticity, protects patient safety, and lays the foundation for a digitally transformed future."

Past winners span a wide range of organizations—from emerging biotech firms to global pharmaceutical manufacturers and technology solution providers—demonstrating the breadth of innovation driving the healthcare supply chain forward. Learn more about how this pharmaceutical contract packaging company digitalized its supply chain with MINT.

TraceLink Inc. is the largest end-to-end intelligent supply chain platform for life sciences and healthcare, enabling end-to-end orchestration by linking more than 291,000 healthcare and life sciences entities through its B2N Integrate-Once™ network.

BSMA is a global industry organization dedicated to advancing supply chain excellence in the life sciences sector.

