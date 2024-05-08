TraceLink Named to 2024 RXinsider Pharmacy500 List

BOSTON, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink, a leader in end-to-end digital supply chain solutions, is proud to announce its inclusion in the Pharmacy500 list for 2024 by RXinsider. This recognition places TraceLink among the most impactful pharmacy supply chain companies in the United States, acknowledged for its significant influence on dispensing pharmacies over the past year.

Specializing in a suite of services that address critical industry needs—including Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) compliance, digitalized recall management, drug shortage prediction, product master data sharing, serialized product verification, and more —TraceLink provides comprehensive solutions that enhance the safety, efficiency, and responsiveness of the pharmaceutical supply chain. The Pharmacy500 award celebrates those companies that have made notable contributions to the pharmacy sector, particularly in operational areas that impact profitability and patient care.

Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO of TraceLink, expressed his enthusiasm for this accolade: "Our recognition in the Pharmacy500 highlights TraceLink's dedication to transforming the pharmacy supply chain with cutting-edge technology. Our comprehensive solutions are crafted to help pharmacies adapt to the ever-changing needs of healthcare, enhancing both their operational efficiency and the quality of care they provide."

TraceLink has long been committed to pharmacy operational excellence with over 400+ pharmacies and health systems customers, 100+ whom are currently exchanging DSCSA EPCIS transactions in advance of the end of the stabilization period. Since August 2023, over 3 million DSCSA EPCIS transactions have been processed, including 2 million by dispenser customers in the last two months alone as we prepare our customer base and 500 MAHs and wholesalers with EPCIS transaction integrations.

Gregory Cianfarani, RPh, Founder and CEO of RXinsider, emphasized the significance of recognizing technology in pharmacy: "With such a historical focus on the clinical aspects of pharmacy, it's exciting to recognize a segment of the supply chain that impacts pharmacies from an operational standpoint, enabling pharmacies to operate efficiently and profitably while producing exceptional and innovative pharmaceutical care."

This accolade is a reflection of TraceLink's ongoing efforts to support the pharmacy industry in navigating modern challenges by providing scalable, secure, and integrative supply chain solutions.

For more information about TraceLink and its impact on the pharmacy supply chain, please visit TraceLink's website .

About TraceLink Inc.:

TraceLink Inc. is the leading digital network platform company, enabling end-to-end product orchestration by connecting more than 290,000 healthcare and life sciences entities through its B2N Integrate-Once™ network. Leading businesses trust TraceLink to deliver complete global connectivity, visibility, and traceability of pharmaceuticals, ensuring that every patient gets the medicines they need when needed, safely and securely.

About Rxinsider:

RXinsider is a B2B multimedia publishing and technology company focused on the "business of pharmacy". They are the leading resource for pharmacy management to learn about the products and services that support pharmacies and patient care. The Pharmacy500 is awarded to 500 pharmacy supply chain businesses and associations that significantly impacted dispensing pharmacies in the U.S. over the past year.

