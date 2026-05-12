TraceLink Chief People Officer Nick Camelio Honored with Gold Stevie® Award and Named Top 10 HR Leader in 2026 OnCon Icon Awards

Recognized for building the workforce that enables AI-driven execution and supports the future of the Agentic Business Network

Summary

TraceLink's Chief People Officer Nick Camelio has been recognized with two major industry honors, receiving a Gold Stevie® Award in the Human Resources Executive of the Year category and being named among the Top 10 HR leaders in the 2026 OnCon Icon Awards. The recognition can be attributed to his leadership in building the workforce and organizational foundation that supports the company's shift toward an AI-enabled, agentic approach to work.

BOSTON, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink, the world's largest Agentic Business Network, today announced that Chief People Officer Nick Camelio has been named a Gold recipient of the Stevie® Award for Human Resources Executive of the Year in The 24th Annual American Business Awards®. He was also named among the Top 10 HR leaders in the 2026 OnCon Icon Awards. Together, these honors recognize his leadership in advancing the workforce required to support AI-driven execution and equip the organization to lead the next generation of supply chain innovation.

These awards are among the most competitive recognitions for business and HR leadership. The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program, open to organizations of all sizes across industries. The OnCon Icon Awards recognize outstanding achievements of top organizations and executives worldwide, based on peer and community voting that reflects real-world impact within their organizations and industries.

"Nick and his team have built a culture grounded in our core values—People, Integrity, Leadership, Innovation, and Results—and reinforced through our leadership principles," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO of TraceLink. "That foundation, shaped in part by our early pandemic response efforts, continues to guide how we support our employees and communities as we scale into an AI-driven future while staying focused on the greater good."

Equipping the Workforce to Lead in AI and Innovation

As TraceLink brings AI agents into real-world supply chain operations to perform work across companies and partners, Nick and his team are leading internal AI adoption efforts that help employees adapt, innovate faster, and operate more effectively.

Key initiatives include:

Launched AI@Work, equipping employees to adopt AI responsibly through training, hands-on learning, and internal communities that build the skills and confidence to use AI effectively in their daily work.

equipping employees to adopt AI responsibly through training, hands-on learning, and internal communities that build the skills and confidence to use AI effectively in their daily work. Evolved agile operating practices to support faster experimentation, cross-functional collaboration, and continuous adaptation as AI-driven capabilities reshape how teams operate and innovate.

to support faster experimentation, cross-functional collaboration, and continuous adaptation as AI-driven capabilities reshape how teams operate and innovate. Expanded career development and early talent programs to strengthen organizational adaptability, supported by access to 110,000+ programs and courses spanning leadership, professional skills, and AI literacy.

to strengthen organizational adaptability, supported by access to 110,000+ programs and courses spanning leadership, professional skills, and AI literacy. Established TraceLink's 10 Leadership Principles, giving employees and managers a shared framework for decision-making, accountability, adaptability, and leadership as AI reshapes how teams operate.

"As TraceLink defines new, agentic ways of working, success depends on employees feeling prepared, supported, and confident in how they contribute," said Camelio. "These honors reflect the work our teams are doing every day to build new skills, adapt to change, and stay connected to our mission to protect patients."

Strengthening Employee Engagement Through Purpose and Community Impact

As TraceLink continues to evolve, its commitment to enhancing health, safety, and the greater good remains central. Through its DoMore program, the company supports nonprofits working to build healthier, more equitable communities worldwide. Nick and his team have continued to expand this program, strengthening opportunities for employees to engage in hands-on community impact.

In 2025, TraceLink's CSR efforts included:

Eight corporate grants were awarded to nonprofit organizations across the U.S., India, and Spain, supporting initiatives in healthcare access, education, food security, and sustainability, including Boston Medical Center, Muskaan Foundation for Child Protection, and Provincia San Juan de Dios España.

were awarded to nonprofit organizations across the U.S., India, and Spain, supporting initiatives in healthcare access, education, food security, and sustainability, including Boston Medical Center, Muskaan Foundation for Child Protection, and Provincia San Juan de Dios España. 21 volunteer events and community activities were held globally, engaging employees in hands-on service and providing essential supplies, food, clothing, and support to vulnerable populations, including children, families, patients, and veterans.

and community activities were held globally, engaging employees in hands-on service and providing essential supplies, food, clothing, and support to vulnerable populations, including children, families, patients, and veterans. 58 nonprofit organizations were supported through partnerships aligned with TraceLink's mission and values, including The Boston Alliance of LGBTQ+ Youth (BAGLY), Banc dels Aliments, and Lila Poonawalla Foundation.

Together, these efforts connect employees to a shared sense of purpose, reinforcing a culture rooted in meaningful impact.

"Organizations across the United States continue to set a high standard for innovation and performance," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "The breadth and quality of nominations submitted to The 2026 American Business Awards reflect a dynamic and competitive business environment, where organizations are finding new ways to drive growth, deliver value, and make an impact. We congratulate all of this year's Stevie Award winners and look forward to celebrating their accomplishments at our June 9 awards ceremony in New York."

Discover how TraceLink is building a culture of continuous learning, responsible innovation, and employee engagement: https://www.tracelink.com/about/culture-and-careers

About TraceLink

TraceLink is the world's largest Agentic Business Network, enabling life sciences and healthcare companies to build and manage a scalable digital workforce of governed, no-code AI agents that execute and coordinate mission-critical supply chain operations alongside human teams.

Powered by the Integrate-Once™ OPUS platform, which links 315,000+ authenticated network entities that exchange hundreds of billions of product transactions annually, only TraceLink delivers the industrial foundation required to develop, train, and continuously optimize agentic supply chain talent—governed AI agents—operating across multienterprise processes.

This agentic workforce model redefines how work gets done—expanding capacity, accelerating execution, and enabling safe, secure supply chain ecosystems that serve the greater good and operate with unprecedented agility, intelligence, and productivity beyond the limits of human-only operations, ensuring patients receive safe, high-quality therapies and products when and where they are needed.

Learn more at www.tracelink.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes, as well as the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding workplace performance worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About OnConferences

OnConferences is a leading organization that connects top professionals across various industries, promoting collaboration, innovation, and thought leadership. Through conferences, awards, and networking opportunities, OnConferences provides a platform for executives and organizations to exchange insights, fostering growth and development within their respective fields.

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