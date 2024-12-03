TraceLink Announces Grant Recipients Driving Impact Across the Globe

BOSTON, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink , the largest end-to-end digital network platform for intelligent orchestration of the supply chain, has announced the recipients of its 2024 corporate grant program. The grants have been awarded to five nonprofit organizations across the United States, EMEA, and APAC, each dedicated to unique purposes that align with TraceLink's mission to improve patient and consumer outcomes.

TraceLink's corporate grant program highlights the company's commitment to fostering positive global impact by collaborating with organizations that prioritize environmental sustainability, humanitarian efforts, animal welfare, and educational advancement, aligning with its mission to drive supply chain digitalization for the greater good. In highly regulated industries, supply chain digitalization is about more than operational improvement; it's a critical enabler for ensuring the timely delivery of safe, high-quality products while meeting stringent regulatory requirements, ultimately supporting better patient outcomes and contributing to a healthier, safer world. The grants aim to empower nonprofits to scale their operations and create lasting change in the communities they serve.

"At TraceLink, we are deeply committed to making a positive impact on the world by supporting initiatives that enhance health, safety, and well-being," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO, TraceLink. "Our corporate grant program allows us to partner with exceptional organizations that reflect our core values and dedication to driving meaningful change. It's an honor to support these nonprofits as they work toward creating a safer, healthier, and more sustainable future for communities worldwide."

TraceLink's 2024 grant recipients include:

Plant-for-the-Planet : Plant-for-the-Planet empowers children and teens to restore forests and fight for climate justice, thereby contributing to the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, which aims to prevent, halt, and reverse the degradation of ecosystems on every continent and in every ocean. Plant-for-the-Planet Spain will use the grant to support its Eco Leaders Lab program, which empowers and educates Spanish youth to become climate leaders advocating for sustainability and climate justice.





Navkshitij : Navkshitij is a nonprofit based in India whose mission is to establish a sustainable and scalable solution for the residential rehabilitation for people with intellectual disabilities, with more than 340 lives impacted to date. The grant will support the development of a new residential center, helping with the build and equipment needed for the kitchen to cater for the residents in their daily lives.





Mission Possible Foundation : Based in India , Mission Possible Foundation is a nonprofit committed to animal welfare. The grant will enable Mission Possible to provide their shelters with essential supplies such as food, medicine, electricity, and cleaning supplies, ensuring they remain fully operational and that animals receive the care they need in a safe, healthy environment while they await rehoming.





Edesia : Edesia is a U.S.-based humanitarian organization dedicated to treating and preventing malnutrition in vulnerable populations worldwide, saving 25 million lives in 65 countries to date. Edesia will use the grant to produce and distribute hundreds of boxes of a life-saving ready-to-use therapeutic food, helping to treat and prevent severe malnutrition in children globally.





Girlstart : Girlstart is a U.S.-based woman-founded, woman-led organization, offering free, year-round, out-of-school STEM programming for girls in grades 4-8 across the country. Girlstart will use the grant to support its STEM After School and Summer Camp programs, reaching over 1,800 girls in grades 4-5 and 900 girls in grades 4-8, covering essential program costs.

Each year, TraceLink's grant program follows a rigorous application and selection process designed to identify and support impactful initiatives. This year, the company began with 47 organizations in the pipeline. This was narrowed down to 14 applications, which were carefully reviewed and scored by an internal board. Ultimately, seven finalists were invited to present their proposals to senior leadership for final consideration.

The grant recipients share how TraceLink's support will empower them to advance their missions and create lasting positive change in their communities:

"Empowered young people have the capacity to reimagine the future and act decisively to transform it. For this to happen, companies must play an active role through their social responsibility initiatives. The support from TraceLink not only enables us to train environmental leaders but also helps create a global network of awareness and sustainable action. Together, we are generating long-lasting impact that bridges local solutions with global challenges." – Jordi Juanos, Director, Plant-for-the-Planet Spain

"Navkshitij is very proud to be chosen by TraceLink! Your contribution will set up the kitchen in our new facility to feed hundreds over years to come. We are sure our partnership will go a long way. Together we will make a difference in the field of residential rehabilitation of intellectually disabled adults." – Prof. Smita Shetty, Managing Trustee, Navkshitij

"We are incredibly grateful to TraceLink for their generous grant, which will be instrumental in advancing Mission Possible Foundation's work to protect and care for vulnerable animals in our community in Pune, India. This support allows us to continue our work for the animal shelter and bolsters our mission to advocate for animal welfare throughout Pune. TraceLink's commitment to corporate social responsibility is truly inspiring, and we are honored to partner with them to make a positive impact for the voiceless of our society." – Dr. Ravi Kasbekar, President and Founding Member, Mission Possible Foundation

"Edesia Nutrition is on a mission to treat and prevent malnutrition in children around the world. We are honored to be a recipient of the TraceLink corporate grant, which will help advance our shared vision of a world free from malnutrition." – Monica Colman, Development Officer, Edesia

"TraceLink's generous grant is a beacon of hope, illuminating the path for young girls to dream big and pursue STEM careers. Your support empowers Girlstart to create transformative out-of-school experiences, showcasing inspiring women in STEM and proving that the future is limitless for girls. Together, we are building a future where girls see themselves as innovators, problem-solvers, and leaders. I look forward to 'networking for the greater good' with you all." – Shane Woods (she/her), Executive Director, Girlstart.

