TraceLink Accelerates DSCSA 2023 Customer Readiness, Supply Chain Digitalization, and Drug Shortage Predictability in Second Quarter of 2023

As the industry prepares for DSCSA 2023 regulations, 50% of the US MAH market is now EPCIS-enabled through the TraceLink B2N Integrate-Once network. This digital foundation is allowing them to enhance supply chain visibility, collaboration, and resilience.

BOSTON, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink Inc., the leading digital network platform company enabling end-to-end product orchestration by connecting more than 290,000 healthcare and life sciences entities through its B2N Integrate-Once™ network, today announced significant business growth and rapidly accelerating network adoption. With the looming Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) compliance deadline on November 27, 2023, pharmaceutical supply chain companies continue to expand digital network connections on the TraceLink network to improve supply chain performance and leverage the extensive serialization and track-and-trace network foundation to tackle the ongoing challenges of drug shortages.

Key highlights of the quarter include:

43 new customer accounts and 90 new customer projects initiated for DSCSA compliance.

3,115 network links created across 504 companies on the TraceLink network.

Protected 100,000 patients from drug shortages and saved pharmacies millions of dollars in revenue by predicting shortages in advance with Product Availability Intelligence solution.

Surpassed one billion DSCSA Transaction Histories processed on the TraceLink network.

Surpassed one million DSCSA-compliance EPCIS transactions exchanged between trading partners on the TraceLink network.

Launched the Multienterprise Information Network Tower (MINT) solution to power end-to-end, real-time supply chain visibility and multienterprise process collaboration.

Launched Supply Chain Work Management for Compliance Exceptions to provide an automated and efficient solution to manage and reconcile DSCSA and other compliance exceptions between trade partners.

Hosted more than 200 healthcare and life sciences industry professionals from over 75 companies at 30+ sessions at FutureLink 2023. The TraceLink conference focused on DSCSA 2023 readiness plans, emerging opportunities to address drug shortages by leveraging AI with supply chain data, and building a foundation for supply chain digitalization to drive better end-to-end visibility, collaboration, and intelligence.

Speaking about why Sentara Health chose TraceLink as their DSCSA compliance partner, Tyler Martinson, Pharmacy Manager at Sentara Health, had this to say: "TraceLink was vital to this role, their support, both their IT and just their knowledge of the law. Laws change and rules keep coming out and it was very helpful to have someone who was really focused on that to help explain to us what was coming down the road and what we should be aiming towards."

TraceLink continues its 10+ year investment in helping companies across the pharmaceutical and healthcare supply chain—from pharmaceutical manufacturer to healthcare provider and retail pharmacy—meet the complex unit-level traceability, verification, and other requirements of track-and-trace regulations like DSCSA while helping those companies improve the predictability, agility, and performance of their supply chain operations. Leveraging the interoperable TraceLink network spanning over 120 countries and over 290,000 authenticated pharmaceutical manufacturers, distributors, retail pharmacies, and healthcare providers, TraceLink has enabled over 15,000 live serialization connections, manages over 41 billion serialized products on its network, processes over 50K ASNs a month, and has saved the pharmaceutical industry more than $4.7B in unnecessary point-to-point integration costs by exchanging critical business transactions on the TraceLink network.

