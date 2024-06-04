TraceGains and iFoodDS Announce Strategic Alliance to Ease the Burden of FSMA 204 Adoption

Leading Traceability and Supplier Network Providers Team to Facilitate Rapid Connection of Food Supply Chain for FSMA Compliance and Supply Chain Agility

BROOMFIELD, Colo. and SEATTLE, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TraceGains and iFoodDS announced a new collaboration to accelerate supply chain adoption of FDA's Food Traceability Rule, FSMA 204(d). Leveraging iFoodDS' flexible and scalable Trace Exchange™ traceability platform and TraceGains' unmatched network technology and patented data and document sharing across its vast supplier network, the alliance introduces a convenient and reliable solution for complying with FSMA 204 regulations.

TraceGains has built a network so extensive, including over 80,000 supplier locations, 550,000 items in 161 countries, that enterprise food processor, retailer, food service and broker/distribution organizations typically discover 80% of their supply chains already using the network. iFoodDS Trace Exchange™, leveraging the IBM Food Trust platform, is the leading traceability platform proven to scale to support the largest enterprises and their supplier networks. Building on industry standards, the companies are working together to make FSMA 204 compliance, and the supply chain connectivity it enables, an easy and seamless extension of existing supplier network management.

Working with organizations across the supply chain and the expertise of thought leaders such as Andy Kennedy, a renowned traceability expert and co-writer of the FDA Food Traceability rule, iFoodDS has designed a traceability platform that not only eases the FSMA 204 compliance burden but also integrates with existing systems, adopts industry standards such as GS1, and innovates in techniques to lower the labor burden of tracking products shipped. This alliance with TraceGains is intended to connect supplier compliance workflows with traceability for even more seamless supplier network management and alignment.

"In advance of our broader market announcement, industry excitement is very high," stated Gary Nowacki, CEO and Founder of TraceGains. "Our alliance offers a unique alternative to legacy solutions, is more cost effective, and it reduces complexity by automatically mapping iFoodDS lot-level data onto the world's largest supplier network."

"At iFoodDS, our team excels in partnering with large-scale enterprises and their network of suppliers and customers," said Scott Mathews, CEO of iFoodDS. "As the only traceability platform with a proven and scalable solution, iFoodDS can make FSMA 204 compliance easy. Our collaboration with TraceGains is a testament to our commitment to easing the path to regulatory compliance."

About TraceGains

TraceGains is revolutionizing the food and beverage industry with advanced and integrated digital solutions for compliance, nutritional calculation and labeling, and new product development (NPD). Trusted by over 1,200 global clients, including half of the top 100 food and beverage manufacturers, the TraceGains network connects brands via a vast ecosystem of 80,000 supplier locations, along with a comprehensive database of 550,000 ingredients and products. Enriched with global horizon scanning and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) information, TraceGains automates processes and insights to navigate the inherent complexities of the global food and beverage industry.

About iFoodDS

iFoodDS offers connected traceability, quality, and food safety solutions, making it easier to deliver wholesome, fresh, high-quality products to consumers. iFoodDS solutions help enterprises gain visibility and insight into their supply chains, transform inspection processes, reduce food waste, and optimize inventory quality.

Its consulting subsidiary, New Era Partners, helps enterprises navigate the complexities of FDA's Food Traceability Rule, FSMA 204, to smooth the path to compliance.

The iFoodDS traceability solution, iFoodDS Trace Exchange with IBM Food Trust™, is offered in partnership with IBM and provides a robust FSMA 204 traceability and compliance management solution capable of supporting the needs of the industry's largest enterprises and suppliers of all sizes. To learn more about iFoodDS Trace Exchange with IBM Food Trust™, visit www.ifoodds.com.

