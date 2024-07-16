TraceGains and DitchCarbon Unite to Elevate Carbon Management in Supply Chains

TraceGains' extensible networked platform accelerates, renders DitchCarbon's industry leading solutions where manufacturers need it most

WESTMINSTER, Colo., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceGains , the leading provider of networked compliance, quality, and innovation solutions in the food and beverage industry, today announces a strategic partnership with DitchCarbon , a trailblazer in climate intelligence. The addition of DitchCarbon to TraceGains' networked ecosystem helps customers elevate the visibility and manageability of their Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts with a state-of-the-art, cost-effective solution that seamlessly integrates into existing sourcing, compliance, and product development workflows.

According to TraceGains R&D and Product Innovation in the Food and Beverage Industry research, 26% of global food and beverage leaders plan to fast-track their carbon-neutral strategies this year. In an industry where nearly half of F&B companies feel they're falling short on ESG initiatives despite good intentions, and 64% acknowledge the critical importance of ESG, this partnership is timely and transformative. As it relates specifically to carbon by integrating DitchCarbon's comprehensive carbon intelligence solutions with TraceGains' supplier management and new product development offerings, this collaboration empowers companies to build truly sustainable supply chains from the ground up.

"Most environmental impacts originate in supply chains," said Marc Munier, CEO and Founder of DitchCarbon. "To accelerate global emission reductions, climate-conscious decision making must be embedded in daily operations. TraceGains is leading the way in this approach making this vision a reality."

DitchCarbon's environmental intelligence tools provide a comprehensive picture of supplier sustainability, offering scoring and evaluation based on globally accepted frameworks. This integration allows brands to incorporate supplier sustainability performance data into their sourcing strategies early in the product life cycle, driving environmental intelligence and reducing risk from the outset.

Key features of this partnership include:

Supplier Sustainability Rankings: Evaluate supplier participation in initiatives like CDP, UN Global Compact, and SBTI.

Emission Measurements: Detailed breakdowns of total emissions, Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, and greenhouse gas data.

Regional Impact Scores: Compare the carbon intensity of energy grids globally.

"Our customers understand that integrating sustainability into products from the start is far more efficient than trying to retrofit climate goals later," said Greg Heartman, VP of Product at TraceGains. "By partnering with DitchCarbon, we're placing sustainability where it belongs, and where it's most useful: at the heart of sourcing and supplier qualification."

This partnership enables brands to develop precise supplier sustainability dashboards and reports, facilitating long-term improvement against climate objectives. The integration of DitchCarbon's capabilities into TraceGains' platform provides brands with powerful tools to manage environmental impacts, and meet growing consumer, and retail demands for sustainable products.

Together, TraceGains and DitchCarbon are pioneering a more sustainable future for the food and beverage industry, offering unmatched supplier-level climate intelligence and positioning companies to excel in their ESG efforts. TraceGains continues to double down on its commitment to elevate the visibility and manageability of corporate sustainability programs across the global supply chain, with DitchCarbon joining Sustained as the second ESG-focused integrated solution on the TraceGains platform.

About TraceGains

TraceGains is revolutionizing the food and beverage industry with advanced and integrated digital solutions for compliance, nutritional calculation and labeling, and new product development (NPD). Trusted by over 1,200 global clients, including half of the top 100 food and beverage manufacturers, the TraceGains network connects brands via a vast ecosystem of 80,000 supplier locations, along with a comprehensive database of 550,000 ingredients and products. Enriched with global horizon scanning and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) information, TraceGains automates processes and insights to navigate the inherent complexities of the global food and beverage industry.

About DitchCarbon

DitchCarbon is the leading provider of emissions intelligence. Our platform offers accurate, real-time data on Scope 3 emissions, enabling companies to make informed decisions toward sustainability by integrating with the tools they already use. Trusted by procurement teams and carbon accountants alike, DitchCarbon empowers organizations to achieve their environmental goals by leveraging the latest AI, saving our clients time and money compared to alternatives. For more information, visit ditchcarbon.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1858685/tracegains_logo_Logo.jpg