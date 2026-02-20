TQA announces new agentic-focused identity, expanding technology partnerships with Microsoft and ServiceNow to break the enterprise AI gridlock

With 95% of AI projects failing to reach production*, TQA launches a new identity and multi-platform strategy to deliver solutions that achieve real-world results.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TQA, known for its leadership in intelligent automation, announced a comprehensive rebrand and strategic expansion into Agentic AI. TQA is positioning itself to support enterprises' struggle to move AI from experimentation to scalable business impact.

Meeting market demand

It comes in direct response to client demand. While enterprise investment in Generative AI has surged, recent research suggests that results are lagging, with up to 95% of AI projects failing to improve financial performance.

"We are seeing a massive production gap. Everyone is curious and piloting agentic solutions, but very few are breaking through to active production", said Tom Abbott, Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at TQA. "Enterprises are struggling because they are trying to "bolt on" AI to processes. We are here to solve this problem; we help clients to reinvent their processes and build AI solutions to create a true agent-enabled workforce."

Multi-platform partnerships

To meet the complex, multi-platform needs of global enterprises, TQA is formally introducing technology practices for Microsoft and ServiceNow, complementing its long-standing automation and UiPath expertise.

Microsoft : TQA integrates Copilot, Power Platform, and Azure AI at the core of the enterprise, ensuring solutions are secure, scalable, and outcome-led.

: TQA integrates Copilot, Power Platform, and Azure AI at the core of the enterprise, ensuring solutions are secure, scalable, and outcome-led. ServiceNow: TQA is a consulting and implementation partner specializing in Workflow Data Fabric (WDF) and AI agents, converting legacy workflows into modern, outcome-led transformations.

Strong foundations with UiPath

While expanding its ecosystem, TQA remains a premier UiPath partner in Europe and North America. It has held the highest possible accreditations as a UiPath Diamond Partner for over six years; is among the first to be recognized for its technical skills in agentic AI as a UiPath Fast Track Partner; and is a two-time award winner for industry-specific UiPath solutions.

TQA continues to invest in and leverage UiPath to deliver robust, enterprise-grade agentic and automation solutions. This "best-of-breed" approach allows TQA to connect the dots between legacy systems, cloud infrastructure, and new AI platforms.

Better, Faster, Proven

TQA enters this new chapter with a track record that separates it from emerging AI startups. "Our promise is simple", continued Abbott. "It's to deliver AI-powered agents that actually work - in the real world, for real business challenges, building on our heritage and expertise in automation."

(*MIT Nanda (July 2025) The GenAI Divide: State of AI in Business in 2025)

About TQA

TQA turns Agentic AI into a real-world advantage- transforming how organizations operate, adapt, and outperform. Its mission is simple: to unite people and technology, shaping a future where Agentic AI enhances every decision, every action, and every outcome.



Founded in 2020 as an intelligent automation services and consulting firm, TQA has grown to a team of 200+ advisors, technologists, solution architects, and developers supporting some of the world's largest enterprises in their journey to an agentic enterprise. It has deep specialisms in Agentic AI, Automation, Data, and Enterprise Search, and partners with leading platforms such as UiPath, ServiceNow, and Microsoft.

It has five international offices across the USA, the UK, Romania, and the Philippines. For more information, visit tqa.ai .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2916654/TQA_Logo.jpg