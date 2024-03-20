TPGi® Selects RNIB as Exclusive Reseller of JAWS® for Kiosk in the UK

TPGi and RNIB can help organizations provide usable and accessible self-service kiosk experiences and comply with the European Accessibility Act requirements.

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TPGi, a Vispero® company and global leader in accessibility software and services, today announced a strategic partnership with RNIB, the UK's leading sight loss charity, as the exclusive reseller of its award-winning JAWS for Kiosk screen reader software in the United Kingdom. JAWS for Kiosk is an industry-leading screen reader software designed for self-service experiences.

There are over two million people estimated to be living with sight loss in the UK, and this figure is expected to double by 2050. With the increasing use of self-service kiosks in a range of settings, including airports, train stations, restaurants, and shops, solutions to remove barriers for people with sight loss to using kiosks are critical for this growing sector of the population.

This partnership will leverage TPGi's expertise and bring JAWS for Kiosk, a robust screen reader solution designed specifically for self-service devices, including kiosks, to a wider audience in the UK.

"We are thrilled to have RNIB as a partner to bring JAWS for Kiosk to customers in the UK," said Matt Ater, VP of Sales at TPGi. "Their deep understanding of accessibility and commitment to inclusion aligns perfectly with our mission to provide accessible solutions for everyone. This partnership offers a powerful solution for businesses seeking to ensure their kiosks are usable by all."

By implementing JAWS for Kiosk, operators can ensure their technology is accessible to people with visual impairments, complying with legal requirements and promoting social inclusion.

Alison Long, RNIB's Director of Consumer and Business Services, said: "Touchscreen-based information is all around us. Walk into your nearest supermarket, restaurant, library, or train station, and you will see customers using self-service kiosks to buy products, gain knowledge and travel for work and leisure, but that becomes impossible when you can't access the display or make payment.

"That's why at RNIB, we are delighted to be working with TPGi to bring an inclusive customer experience to the UK for blind and partially sighted people."

RNIB can work with businesses to help foster understanding of the needs of disabled people and to ensure inclusive design and accessibility are embedded across all areas of the business. For more information about how we can help you, see www.rnib.org.uk/business.

The move is particularly timely as the European Accessibility Act (EAA) comes into full effect in June 2025. The EAA mandates that a wide range of products and services, including kiosks, become accessible and usable to people with disabilities.

About TPGi

TPGi®, a Vispero® company, provides digital accessibility software and services to help businesses reduce risk, grow revenue, and improve user experience. With over 20 years of experience and 21 employees actively influencing accessibility standards on the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), TPGi offers the most robust knowledge base and accessibility expertise in the industry, as well as award-winning self-service kiosk software. Our tailored approach has enabled 1000+ customers to achieve the best outcomes for their business, their employees, and their consumers. Trust the experts to guide your accessibility journey. For more information, visit www.tpgi.com.

About RNIB

We are the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB).

Every six minutes, someone in the UK begins to lose their sight. RNIB is taking a stand against exclusion, inequality and isolation to create a world without barriers where people with sight loss can lead full lives. A different world where society values blind and partially sighted people not for the disabilities they've overcome, but for the people they are.

RNIB. See differently.

Call the RNIB Helpline on 0303 123 9999 or visit www.rnib.org.uk

