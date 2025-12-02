TP Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 African Company of the Year Recognition for Excellence in the Outsourcing Industry

TP recognized for advancing Africa's outsourcing landscape through its strategic integration of technology, emotional intelligence, and sustainable growth initiatives.

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that global digital services leader TP has been recognized with the 2025 African Company of the Year Recognition in the outsourcing industry for its outstanding achievements in digital transformation, operational excellence, and customer-centric innovation. This recognition underscores TP's leadership in integrating human expertise and empathy with advanced technology to deliver measurable business outcomes, drive sustainable growth, and transform the African outsourcing ecosystem through scalable, high-value services.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: visionary innovation & performance and customer execution. TP excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them with consistency, efficiency, and scale.

"Through a forward-looking blend of GenAI, emotional intelligence, and hyper-automation, TP enables brands to scale personalization, shorten resolution times, and gain predictive insight into customer behavior and operational performance. These capabilities are applicable as part of a unified architecture that balances automation with human touch, differentiating from competing solutions that do so in isolation," said Bernardin Arnason, Industry Director, Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on digital innovation, local partnership, and sustainable ecosystem development, TP demonstrates exceptional agility in a rapidly evolving market. By embedding itself within Africa's dynamic technology and service delivery landscape, the company continues to strengthen its regional footprint while aligning its capabilities with global outsourcing trends.

Innovation remains central to TP's vision. Its unified architecture safely orchestrates AI, experts and technology at scale to create seamless, emotionally attuned customer interactions. This model delivers enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers.

TP's strong commitment to inclusive growth further distinguishes it in the market. Through its deep engagement with national stakeholders—such as partnerships in Kenya to digitize public services—the company plays an active role in modernizing Africa's service economy. Its people-first approach, combined with robust infrastructure investments, enables TP to deliver high-quality, multilingual support while creating meaningful local employment opportunities.

Frost & Sullivan commends TP for setting a new standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, technology roadmap, and inclusive operating model are redefining the outsourcing industry across Africa—building an agile, innovation-driven framework that supports sustainable economic growth and strengthens Africa's role in the global delivery ecosystem.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year Recognition to organizations that demonstrate outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition honors forward-thinking companies that are reshaping their industries through innovation, strategic excellence, and sustainable impact.

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices recognitions identify companies across regional and global markets for their superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic development. Industry analysts evaluate market participants through comprehensive interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices that advance industry standards.

TP is a global leader in digital business services which consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front office customer care to back-office functions, including operations consulting and high-value digital transformation services. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The teams of multilingual, inspired, and passionate experts and advisors, spread in close to 100 countries, as well as the Group's local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment.

