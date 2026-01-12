Toyoly Enters Global Cosmetics Manufacturing Market with Full-Service OEM/ODM Capabilities

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyoly, a seasoned cosmetics manufacturer with more than 25 years of industry experience, today announced its formal introduction to the broader global market as a comprehensive OEM/ODM partner for beauty and personal care brands. With robust production infrastructure and a full suite of services from formulation to packaging, Toyoly aims to meet the evolving needs of brands seeking reliable, scalable manufacturing solutions.

Founded in 1998, Toyoly has grown into a prominent cosmetics manufacturer offering end-to-end support for makeup, skincare, and personal care product lines. Operating from a 65,000 ㎡ GMPC- and ISO-certified facility equipped with 38 automated production lines, Toyoly combines deep technical expertise with efficient project execution to help brands accelerate product launches.

Toyoly's product capabilities span a wide range of categories, including color cosmetics such as lip glosses, liquid foundations, setting powders, eyeliners, concealers and mascaras; alongside skincare and body care formulations tailored to meet diverse market demands. These offerings enable brand owners to develop cohesive beauty collections under their own labels without the complexities of managing multiple suppliers.

Designed for brand owners, distributors, e-commerce sellers, and beauty stores, Toyoly's services address critical market needs for speed, flexibility and quality. In competitive beauty markets where trends shift rapidly and regulatory requirements vary by region, Toyoly provides rapid sampling, custom formulation, regulatory support and flexible minimum order quantities to reduce time-to-market and production risk.

In an industry marked by heightened consumer expectations for product performance and safety, Toyoly differentiates itself through its integrated in-house capabilities. Its dedicated R&D laboratories, packaging facilities and quality control systems allow Toyoly to maintain consistency across product categories and ensure compliance with global standards including ISO22716, GMPC, FDA and Halal certifications.

Market context shows that beauty brands increasingly seek manufacturing partners who can support both small-batch innovation and large-scale production without sacrificing quality or timelines. Toyoly's structure and processes are expressly designed to meet these dual demands, making it a strategic partner for emerging and established brands alike.

Looking ahead, Toyoly plans to expand its global reach, strengthen collaborative relationships with international partners, and continue investing in R&D to support next-generation beauty products tailored to diverse consumer preferences.

