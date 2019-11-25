TOUS Launches New Campaign With Emma Roberts

"The almost perfect gift" is the new campaign of the jewelry brand

Emma Roberts and the iconic TOUS round box star in a campaign with a musical theme

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The festive season is coming and everyone is out searching for the perfect gift. TOUS knows that. With this campaign, the company presents the "almost perfect" way to find it.

In its new campaign, the jewelry brand is launching a musical for the first time. Actress Emma Roberts tells a story that celebrates the joy of giving while making fun of the brand's iconic round box and how hard it is to wrap.