Tour California One Thrill at a Time with New Go California Explorer Pass from The Leisure Pass Group

LONDON, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's leading attraction pass specialist, the Leisure Pass Group, has launched its first California-wide pass giving visitors the opportunity to tour the Golden State one thrill at a time.

The Go California Explorer Pass offers unrivalled access to a choice of 14 attractions around California. Among them are eight of the state's best-loved theme parks, including Knott's Berry Farm and SeaWorld San Diego, with savings of up to 34 per cent on usual gate prices.

Designed for visitors on extended touring itineraries, the Go California Explorer Pass can be purchased as a 3-, 4- or 5- attraction option. After first using the pass to gain entry to an attraction, holders have 30 days to visit their remaining choices.

Holders are entitled to visit one of two 'premium' attractions - Universal Studios Hollywood or LEGOLAND® California Resort (a two-day ticket including SEA LIFE® Aquarium and LEGOLAND® Water Park) - plus an unrestricted choice from the remaining 12 attractions on the Go California Explorer Pass. Tours and nature-based attractions are offered in addition to theme parks. The comprehensive list of the attractions is as follows:

San Diego Area

Los Angeles Area

San Francisco Area

A 3-attraction Go California Explorer Pass is currently available at an introductory promotion price of $219 per adult and $204 per child aged 3-12 years, with digital delivery enabling holders to use their pass directly from their smartphone.

Savings can be significant. Together the 2-day LEGOLAND® Park Hopper ticket and entry to SeaWorld San Diego and Six Flags Magic Mountain would cost $336.98 at gate prices; 3-attraction Go California Explorer Pass holders would save nearly $118 visiting the same three attractions.

Holders also enjoy the convenience of knowing their experiences are pre-purchased, with nothing further to pay at the gate. On arrival, they simply show their Go California Explorer Pass and walk straight in.

www.californiaexplorerpass.com

About The Leisure Pass Group

The Leisure Pass Group offers multi-attraction passes that allow sightseers to explore on their terms. Through the Go City passes and the 'Great Cities' collection of international passes, the Leisure Pass Group is actively growing across 1,000 attractions, 36 cities, 17 countries and 5 continents. Each year over three million sightseers choose the company's passes.

www.leisurepassgroup.com

High-resolution images can be downloaded at: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/1bq6fodmzu6fznr/AAAy0U8odhtJvoZ9Te45QP9Oa?dl=0

SOURCE The Leisure Pass Group