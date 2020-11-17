Touch Digital Summit 2020 - The first remote technology conference in Eastern Europe will be streamed from Georgia

Speakers will represent various innovative companies from all over the world: Magic Leap (unique AR technology), Deloitte US (will speak about content creation trends), Salesforce, Google (about design), HubSpot (a day in a sales person job), DeviantArt, Rotten Tomatoes (how to overcome crisis), VIRTUE (by Vice), Dalton Maag (creating new typeforms), InVision, E-Dublin, The Next Web (top tech media), Singularity University (think tank with the brightest minds in Silicon Valley), Intelistyle (personalised clothing), Kiko, Printful (sustainability), WiFisher and more to be announced!

Key Topics of Digital Summit 20 include:

- Software for business & business digitalisation

- How to build global companies from emerging markets

- Digital marketing, content, SMM trends

- Customer experience

- UX/UI design

- Business development & sales

- Creativity & technology

- Retail, eCommerce & fashion technology

- Mindfulness & wellness

Who should attend: entrepreneurs of different industries and company sizes seeking to improve their business, developers, marketers & PR professionals, designers, students, innovators and explorers.

The event will include keynote talks, master classes, networking activities, industry-specific workshops, round tables and virtual expos to deliver new insights and know-hows to participants.

Participants will be able to join all the activities from home, using an all-in-one event application that will give them access to talks, discussions and even speed meet-and-greets with other attendees and speakers.

Tickets are on sale now on the website - touch.ge/summit. Ticket holders will get access to the application by receiving an email invitation a couple of days before the event. Participants can watch the content on their laptop browser or mobile app.

The conference is supported by: Onesoul.io, Georgia's Innovation & Technology Agency (GITA), Bank of Georgia Business and Aligned Research Group.

More details - https://www.facebook.com/events/363909004741324/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1336765/Touch_Digital_Summit_Banner.jpg

SOURCE Touch Digital Summit