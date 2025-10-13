Touareg Group Expands Global Presence with Establishment of U.S. Technology Subsidiary

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Touareg Group, an international leader in finance, digital assets, and technology innovation, has announced the establishment of its U.S.-based subsidiary, Touareg Group Technologies Co. This strategic expansion represents a major step in the Group's long-term growth strategy and demonstrates its commitment to building world-class infrastructure at the convergence of finance and emerging technologies.

Touareg Group Technologies Co. — the newly registered U.S. subsidiary of Touareg Group — is leading the innovation frontier, with TrustglobeX positioned as the group’s next major digital exchange launch.

The new subsidiary will focus on artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain infrastructure, and digital asset exchange platforms, with a strong emphasis on the development of a next-generation cryptocurrency exchange. This exchange is designed to provide institutional-grade security, regulatory alignment, and advanced trading capabilities that will serve both retail and institutional participants. By placing compliance, transparency, and technological scalability at its core, the exchange aims to establish itself as a trusted platform in the global digital economy.

Operating from the United States, Touareg Group Technologies Co. benefits from proximity to one of the most advanced ecosystems for financial innovation and regulatory oversight. This strategic positioning allows the company to balance cutting-edge development with rigorous governance, ensuring long-term sustainability and market trust.

"The creation of Touareg Group Technologies Co. is a pivotal milestone in our global expansion," said a spokesperson for Touareg Group. "Our focus is on creating sustainable shareholder value by combining technology, governance, and innovation. The upcoming cryptocurrency exchange will stand as a cornerstone of this strategy, offering a secure, compliant, and efficient marketplace that supports the growth of the digital asset industry."

In addition to the exchange initiative, the subsidiary will pursue the development of advanced AI applications and institutional-grade blockchain systems. These efforts will be supported by strategic collaborations with leading technology companies, financial institutions, and regulatory authorities, ensuring alignment with global best practices and enhancing adoption across markets.

The launch of Touareg Group Technologies Co. highlights the Group's broader mission to expand its international footprint, diversify its portfolio, and strengthen its position as a trusted partner at the intersection of finance and technology. By prioritizing resilience, compliance, and corporate responsibility, Touareg Group continues to build a forward-looking ecosystem that empowers businesses, communities, and shareholders worldwide.

This expansion further establishes Touareg Group as a catalyst for innovation, shaping the future of finance and technology through advanced infrastructure, shareholder value creation, and sustainable growth.

