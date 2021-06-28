Totogi launches world's most advanced charging system and BSS

- Charging engine achieves world's best performance benchmark of one million transactions per second

AUSTIN, Texas, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Totogi , the company focused on building telco software for the public cloud, is today announcing the launch of Totogi Charging System, the first webscale real-time charging and plan design engines for telcos. Totogi is marking this launch by announcing it has achieved an industry-leading performance benchmark of handling one million transactions per second (TPS), with a commitment to doubling this figure every six months.

Totogi is also announcing its new webscale BSS platform, which has achieved gold status with TM Forum as it supports 12 of the TM Forum Open Digital Architecture APIs, with plans to support the full set by the end of 2021.

Operating in stealth mode until today, Totogi has purpose-built its charging and BSS systems specifically for the public cloud, meaning they can be accessed via the web without the need to install anything on-premise. With the public cloud, capacity and disaster recovery planning is eliminated as the system scales and fails over automatically. Being built on the public cloud also means Totogi offers all the cost benefits of the hyperscalers and expects the systems to be 80% lower TCO as compared to private cloud and on-premise systems.

In an industry first, Totogi will offer usage-based pricing, starting with a free tier option for CSPs. There is no cost to use Totogi Charging System for up to five hundred million transactions per month and no cost to use Totogi BSS for up to five hundred million API calls per month. This tier level typically aligns with CSPs that have 250k or fewer subscribers.

Danielle Royston, CEO and Founder of TelcoDR , announced a $100 million investment in Totogi in May 2021. Royston will serve as acting CEO of Totogi to accelerate the next phase of the company's growth.

Commenting on the launch of Totogi, Royston said: "Totogi represents everything I've been talking about over the past few years about the public cloud. Totogi is entering the market with a webscale platform that can do for telcos what Salesforce did for CRM in the early 2000s. The $100 million investment illustrates that this new startup has the capital and resources needed to build the most innovative telco software solution on the market, offering usage-based pricing our industry has been clamoring for."

"Totogi will enable telco executives to use their valuable network data to drive meaningful customer engagement to deliver customer love. I'm thrilled to act as CEO and help this great team to drive big change in the telco industry."

Totogi is attending Mobile World Congress (MWC21) in Barcelona June 28-July 1, where the company will be an exhibitor within CLOUD CITY by TelcoDR . The 6,000 square meter space in Hall 2 (formerly occupied by Ericsson) will feature the most forward-looking, innovative providers of software built on the public cloud as well as those pioneering in Open RAN. Telecom executives can experience the future of telco by attending CLOUD CITY at MWC21 in-person and virtually, and can also book meetings directly with the Totogi team to learn more.

Totogi is focused on building telco software for the public cloud and is completely redefining how carriers engage with their subscribers to drive customer love! Totogi's current offering provides CSPs with two solutions – Totogi Charging System and Totogi BSS. Totogi Charging System harnesses the power of the public cloud to deliver real-time, webscale charging with unmatched performance; intelligent plan design with nearly instantaneous deployment; and AI/ML-driven hyper-personalization at scale. Totogi BSS is the world's first pure cloud, webscale BSS that leverages TM Forum's Open APIs (all of them by the end of 2021!) to give carriers the agility and flexibility needed to drive more valuable subscriber engagement. The Totogi suite of products empower carriers to acquire new customers, boost NPS, reduce churn, and grow ARPU. Because Totogi products are 100% purpose-built for the public cloud, they deliver unparalleled value at an unbeatable, usage-based price (there's even a FREE TIER!). Learn more at totogi.com .

