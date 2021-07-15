Total Economic Impact Study Reveals Organizations Using LexisNexis® InterAction® Achieved 220% ROI Over Three Years

The study also finds that businesses deploying InterAction saw a 62% efficiency improvement in their marketing and business development staff

RALEIGH, N.C., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InterAction® by LexisNexis®, a leading client relationship management (CRM) solution purpose-built for legal and professional services, today released a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of LexisNexis titled The Total Economic ImpactTM of LexisNexis® InterAction®. Customer interviews and financial analysis found that customers deploying InterAction saw, on average, a 62% efficiency improvement in their marketing and business development staff and a 34% efficiency improvement among lawyers and professionals over a three-year period. Customers also realized a 2% improvement in revenues, a gain Forrester attributes directly to InterAction.

"Law firms and organizations are looking carefully at their investments – as they should in today's rapidly changing environment – so we commissioned the Forrester study to clearly quantify the value of InterAction across our customer base," said Brendan Nelson, GM of LexisNexis Business Solutions. "We have always believed InterAction is a unique tool that helps organizations gain a better understanding of their businesses and turn those insights into cost savings and additional revenue. This study validates that conviction in a big way."

Based on the study, a composite organization, based on interviews with five InterAction customers and subsequent financial analysis, experienced benefits of $2.38 million over three years versus costs of $744,468 – adding up to a net present value (NPV) of $1.64 million and an ROI of 220%. Customers deploying InterAction saw:

Improved marketing and business development staff efficiencies of 62%. InterAction saved organizations 97% of the time previously spent on list generation and management, 50% of time spent on practice group reporting, and 40% of time spent on pipeline tracking.

Improved lawyers' and professionals' efficiencies of 34%. Lawyers and professionals using InterAction® reduced the amount of time spent analyzing potential new business by 67% – saving approximately $120,000 annually.

annually. Improved revenues of 2%. Customers reported that InterAction® alone was responsible for $1.3 million in income for the composite organization.

In addition to improving the efficiency of marketing and business development professionals, InterAction saves time for lawyers and professionals participating in marketing and BD activities, the study found. According to interviewees, InterAction reduced lawyer and professional time related to reading and responding to internal emails asking for connections to current or prospective clients; sending duplicative emails or going to duplicative meetings with clients; and determining whether a prospective client would be a good opportunity to pursue.

Ultimately, companies that have invested in InterAction have been able to significantly reduce the time employees spend on administrative tasks associated with marketing and business development work – allowing them to focus on higher-value tasks. Firms and organizations have also been able to add new business by drawing upon insights, provided by InterAction, into their customer base – all while keeping current clients engaged and satisfied.

The Forrester study was developed through research with a group of InterAction® customers who had previously been using manual processes for tracking and updating client information and business-relevant statistics. The purpose of the study is to provide readers with a framework to evaluate the potential financial impact of InterAction on their organizations. To download The Total Economic Impact of LexisNexis InterAction study, go to https://www.interaction.com/the-total-economic-impact-of-lexisnexis-interaction/.

Study Methodology

Total Economic Impact (TEI) is a methodology developed by Forrester Research that enhances a company's technology decision-making processes and assists vendors in communicating the value proposition of their products and services to clients. The TEI methodology helps companies demonstrate, justify, and realize the tangible value of IT initiatives to both senior management and other key business stakeholders.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis Legal & Professional® is a leading global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that helps customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 160 countries with 10,400 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

About InterAction

InterAction is a client relationship management (CRM) solution that is built from a foundational understanding that winning a services contract is notably different than selling a good. We partner with clients and thought leaders to develop and deliver an innovative portfolio that helps you uncover value in your contacts while improving your ability to deliver meaningful relationship experiences. We aim to be a partner that helps you grow your book of business while making sense of what technology can do and deploying it responsibly. As a result, you can stay focused on the opportunities for growth where you have the best chance of succeeding. With technology centres of excellence in Raleigh, North Carolina; London, UK; and Shanghai, China; LexisNexis has access to the best academics and technology partners across the globe. For more information about InterAction, go to www.interaction.com.

