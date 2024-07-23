Toshiba TV for UEFA EURO 2024™ Screens to Upgrade Your Game

HONG KONG, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Official TV of UEFA EURO 2024TM, Toshiba TV is ready to elevate your sports viewing and gaming experience with the cutting-edge AI-powered Z670 TV. More to the exceptional visual and audio enjoyment keeping you on the edge of your seat, one cannot miss the unbeatable deals bringing to you this summer.

Captivating Picture Quality bringing you to the matches

Toshiba TV Z670

Grasping the high demand for high picture quality and ultra-fast response time, Z670 ensures that every moment of the match is brought to life with stunning clarity and true-to-life colours. From now on, with VRR 144Hz and AMD Freesync Premium guaranteed smooth visuals for fast-paced motion, you will never miss a single detail on the screen. With a rich contrast, deeper black and brighter white, the Full Array Local Dimming delivers a cinematic experience that transports you to the heart of the field.

Your sensory delight for every detail of moment

Great sound elevates the ultimate viewing experience. The Dolby Atmos technology, ZR 360 Surround Upscaling and REGZA Power Audio Pro fills your room with multidimensional sound, just like being in the middle of the stadium or the heart of the game. Whether it's the cheering during a thrilling football match or the whistle from your game character, the Z670 ensures you hear every detail with exceptional clarity and depth.

Unparalleled viewing experience for you and your friends

In addition to captivating picture and sound quality, the Z670 TV 65" and 75" offers Wide Viewing Angle, enabling you to enjoy the match from various angles without compromising colour and detail precision, engaged in an effortless viewing experience for all matches. Invite your friends over as you share the excitement and cheer for your favourite team.

Toshiba TV is offering unbeatable deals on the Z670 TV, making it the perfect time to upgrade your home entertainment setup. Whether you're a die-hard sports fan or a dedicated gamer, the Z670 provides the perfect combination of performance and value. Don't miss this best TV deals while stock lasts.

For more information please visit: @Toshiba TV Global

About Toshiba TV:

With 70+ years of history in TV production, Toshiba TV is known for its exquisite craftsmanship, innovative ideas and groundbreaking inventions. By prioritizing superior image quality and auditory experiences, Toshiba TV sets new standards in entertainment. Toshiba TV stems from the excellence quest of customers, providing the world with responsible products to make the world a better place. Emphasizing attention to product details and technological advancement, Toshiba TV integrates aesthetically pleasing design, quality assurance, and brand reputation to underscore its commitment to authenticity in the actual world and a sincere dedication to its consumers, showcasing Toshiba TV's long-standing design philosophy and continuous pursuit of product quality.

