Torry Harris wins Banking Tech Awards 2022 for the best open banking solution, International

NEW YORK and BRISTOL, England and BANGALORE, India, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banking Tech Awards, an authoritative global awards platform for insights about the use of IT in financial services worldwide, has unveiled the winners of the 23rd Annual Banking Tech Awards which took place at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London. Torry Harris Integration Solutions (THIS) won the Best Open Banking Solution – International (2022) award for its marketplace-banking product Concierge Bank™.

Concierge Bank™, an open banking solution, is helping banks worldwide offer customers innovative new products through an open API-driven marketplace solution and a simple user interface. It expands banks' offers to mobile banking customers by linking a digital marketplace within a clear and direct banking app.

Since its launch, the Concierge Bank™ open banking solution has enabled banks to:

Offer customers a holistic overview of their current finances

Bundle capabilities with an ecosystem of providers and consumers within the marketplace component

Increase focus on distribution through third-parties

Offer greater pricing transparency and better user experience

Accelerate the shift from a product-centric model

Offer a single interface to customers to access products and services from a multitude of players

According to Shuba Sridhar, VP - Strategic Initiatives, Torry Harris, "We're delighted to receive this award for our efforts in democratizing digital through API-driven automated integration solutions for our customers. Concierge Bank™ is a unique banking marketplace solution with a host of customizable features built into the mobile app. As an API-enabled solution, it allows customers to use their existing mobile app or website and integrate all marketplace functionalities into their current customer experience."

About Torry Harris

Torry Harris is a multinational provider of business, technology, and IT consulting and delivery services. For over two decades, it has been focused on providing solutions for digital enablement, digital marketplace services, full life-cycle API management, IoT, and digital ecosystem enablement. The company is headquartered in New Jersey (USA), with development centers in Bangalore, India. It has offices in Bristol (UK), Slough (UK), Dubai (UAE), Dublin (Ireland), Munich (Germany), and Paris (France). Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. To know more, visit https://www.torryharris.com

