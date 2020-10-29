Torry Harris' "Legacy to cloud-native kit" in TMForum Digital Transformation World 2020

BRISTOL, England, BANGALORE, India and DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Torry Harris Integration Solutions (THIS) announced the roll out of its 'Legacy to cloud-native kit' at TMForum Digital Transformation World Series (DTWS) 2020. The kit helps enterprises retain their legacy differentiators while methodically transitioning select legacy functionality to a cloud-native setup, accelerated by tools at every step of the process. The cloud-native environment achieved through the kit can meet and exceed high-performance requirements that many enterprises need at the moment.

According to Shuba Sridhar, Vice President – Strategic Initiatives, "Your legacy assets, built over the years, are important and valuable. Torry Harris helps IT leaders analyze, extract and modernize functionality from their legacy estate in a consistent manner for a standardized, accelerated move to a cloud native setup."

"With our legacy to cloud native kit, you can leverage ready-to-deploy digital tools, automation frameworks, and services aligned to industry standards. The kit helps you build scale and efficiency while standardizing cloud-native components across group companies and reducing OpEx costs," she adds.

The kit comes equipped with a micro-gateway: DigitMarket™ API Manager, a visual integration tool: Coupler, a deployment automation tool: Deplomatic, a stubbing automation tool: AutoStub® and an API test automation tool: Automaton™.

About Torry Harris

Torry Harris is a multinational provider of business, technology, and IT consulting services. For over two decades, it is focused on providing solutions in the areas of Integration for digital enablement, digital marketplace services, full life-cycle API management for digital ecosystem enablement. The company is headquartered in New Jersey (USA), with development centers in Bangalore, India.

It has offices in Bristol (UK), Slough (UK), Dubai (UAE), Dublin (Ireland), Munich (Germany) and Paris (France). To know more, visit https://www.torryharris.com

