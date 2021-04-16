Torry Harris launches fully integrated plug & play smart home automation solutions

BRISTOL, England and BANGALORE, India, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Torry Harris Integration Solutions (THIS), a system integration and IoT device integration specialist, has launched smart home management-in-a-box solution. IoT Glue® offers an affordable redistribution license model so customers can bundle it as their own branded offering. The solution also offers DigitMarket™, a digital marketplace and ecosystem framework, to aggregate participants of a smart home ecosystem.

The typical smart home has devices by multiple brands. This brings several service areas up for competition. Vendors may have individual apps to control their respective devices. However, an app that offers universal smart home controls would set trends. This is one of the obvious gaps asking to be filled by market savvy enterprises.

IoT Glue® is a mobile enabled IoT integration platform that allows enterprises to monetize IoT investments by seamlessly gluing disparate things together. They can now build an ecosystem of providers in the smart home industry, using IoT Glue®, to maximize value provided to the customer. Such an ecosystem ensures an integrated end-user experience, thereby maximizing adoption of the enterprise's brand.

Shuba Sridhar, Vice President - Strategic Initiatives at Torry Harris, says, "Smart home trends are headed strongly in the direction of multi-tasking home automation systems with a single point of control. This is where Torry Harris' specialization in integration solutions and its product IoT Glue® can help."

"IoT Glue® provides an API Gateway to integrate devices from multiple manufacturers. You can add new smart devices to IoT Glue® based on their published APIs. Because of its API-first approach, IoT Glue® has excellent potential to integrate with all smart home devices," she further adds.

About Torry Harris

Torry Harris is a multinational provider of business, technology, and IT consulting services. For over two decades, it is focused on providing solutions in the areas of Integration for digital enablement, digital marketplace services, full life-cycle API management, IoT and digital ecosystem enablement. The company is headquartered in New Jersey (USA), with development centers in Bangalore, India. It has offices in Bristol (UK), Slough (UK), Dubai (UAE), Dublin (Ireland), Munich (Germany) and Paris (France). To know more, visit https://www.torryharris.com

